The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 30, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-22-145. Tracy Warner v. Richard Ford, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, 11th Division. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-22-566. Randy Hyatt v. State of Arkansas, from Grant County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-22-142. Benton County Regional Solid Waste Management District v. Waste Management of Arkansas, Inc.; and Eco-Vista, LLC, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-791. Daniel McGuire v. State of Arkansas, from Yell County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Thyer and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-22-338. Protech Solutions, Inc. v. Chase Global Services, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-22-659. Dustin Fraser v. Emily Fraser, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-22-495. Courtney Phillips v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Gruber and Brown, JJ.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-22-576. Frank Fowler v. Ellecia Fowler, from Izard County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-23-485. Tiffany Baker v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-22-150. Leanne Carpenter and Shelley Benton v. Corey Patterson, from Prairie County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-23-253. Maria Rodriguez and Rudy Morales-Salazar v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-22-705. Terry Cude v. The Jill Pettersen Revocable Trust, from Sharp County Circuit Court. Reversed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-23-256. Rhonda and James Park v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Van Buren County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

E-22-484. Tijuana Webster v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-23-129. Stacie Holland and Jerry Holland v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-23-484. Tiffany Baker v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.