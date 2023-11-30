Arkansas’ U.S. Rep. Steve Womack calls for commission to study federal finances

by Alex Thomas

FILE - Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., listens to a voice vote on the adoption of the rules during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 18, 2016. Womack says he is running for reelection next year. Womack on Wednesday Sept. 13 2023 announced he will seek an eighth term representing the 3rd Congressional District in northwest Arkansas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., is among the lawmakers prodding Congress to address the federal budget and the nation's rising deficits amid concerns about how inaction could affect the United States' financial standing.

