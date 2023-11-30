Arvest Ballpark improvements bringing Springdale stadium up to MLB standards

SPRINGDALE -- Work on an expanded visitors' clubhouse at Arvest Ballpark should begin soon and be completed before opening day of the 2024 baseball season, according to a report made to the Springdale Public Facilities Board on Wednesday.
Justin
Today at 1:02 a.m.
SPRINGDALE -- Work on an expanded visitors' clubhouse at Arvest Ballpark should begin soon and be completed before opening day of the 2024 baseball season, according to a report made to the Springdale Public Facilities Board on Wednesday.
Justin