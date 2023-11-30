The nation in brief: Auto shop explosion kills 3 in Ohio

Auto shop explosion kills 3 in Ohio

HILLSBORO, Ohio -- An explosion at an auto repair shop in Ohio that killed three people and sent a fourth person to a hospital sparked a massive fire that burned for hours and spewed thick, black smoke into the air.

The Tuesday afternoon blast at Jimbo's Auto Repair in Hillsboro was felt at several nearby sites, including the Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District, whose crews quickly responded to the scene. The heavy smoke was visible miles away.

Information about the three people who died was not immediately released by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office. The injured person remained hospitalized Wednesday in stable condition.

The fire burned for several hours before it was extinguished around midnight. Firefighters had to contended with frigid conditions while battling the blaze, and Hillsboro city workers applied salt to nearby soaked roadways to prevent them from freezing over. Some roads in the area were also closed for several hours.

The cause of the explosion remained under investigation Wednesday. The State Fire Marshal's Office is the leading the probe, and the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration will also investigate.

White House Christmas tree falls over

WASHINGTON -- The National Christmas Tree in front of the White House fell down during high winds but later was hoisted back upright, and its lighting ceremony will go ahead as scheduled.

The tree, a 40-foot-tall Norway spruce from West Virginia's Monongahela National Forest, had been planted just two weeks ago on the White House Ellipse, an area known as President's Park. According to the National Park Service, it fell over around 1 p.m. Tuesday during heavy wind gusts that reached as high at 46 mph at nearby Reagan National Airport.

NPS spokeswoman Jasmine Shanti said in an email that after "replacing a snapped cable," the tree was back upright by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The lighting of the tree is an annual White House holiday tradition with a countdown and musical performances. This year's tree is a new one, replacing an older tree that, according to the NPS, developed a fungal disease known as needle cast, which caused its needles to turn brown and fall off.

The NPS announced Wednesday that crews are "installing concrete blocks and additional cables to further secure the tree."

The annual tree-lighting ceremony will take place as scheduled tonight, with a broadcast not occuring until Dec. 15.

Judge asked to nix Montana drag law

HELENA, Mont. -- A group of people, organizations and businesses opposed to a law that restricts drag performances and bans drag reading events at public schools and libraries asked a federal judge to declare Montana's law unconstitutional without requiring a trial.

"Motivated by an irrational and unevidenced moral panic, legislators took aim at drag performers and the LGBTQ+ community," Upper Seven Law argued in its motion for a summary judgment filed late Tuesday. Such motions argue there is no dispute about the key facts of a case.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris granted a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the law last month, saying it targets free speech and expression and that the text of the law and its legislative history "evince anti-LGBTQ+ animus."

"No evidence before the Court indicates that minors face any harm from drag-related events or other speech and expression critical of gender norms," Morris wrote in the injunction.

The law was passed by the Republican-controlled 2023 Montana Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte as several states passed laws targeting drag performances. Montana was the only state to ban people dressed in drag from reading books to children at public schools and libraries, even if the performance does not include sexual content.

Charges dismissed in death of woman

WAYNESBURG, Pa. -- A judge has dismissed all charges against three western Pennsylvania emergency management supervisors who had been accused of obstructing an investigation into an emergency dispatcher accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later.

Senior Judge Katherine Emery wrote in dismissing the cases last week that there was "not a scintilla of evidence" that Gregory Leathers, Robert "Jeff" Rhodes and Richard Policz acted maliciously or blocked investigators from accessing information within the Greene County 911 call center, The (Washington) Observer-Reporter reported.

The three were charged last year with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence and obstruction. Prosecutors accused them of providing incomplete records in response to a search warrant in the July 2020 death of 54-year-old Diania Kronk.

Emergency dispatcher Leon "Lee" Price, 50, of Waynesburg, was earlier charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and other counts based on his reluctance to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would actually go to the hospital.



