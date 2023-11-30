Benton features more than Burgess

Terrion Burgess will be the focal point for the majority of the teams Benton faces this season, but those scouting reports will likely change as the season moves on.

The Panthers are more than just a one-man show.

"Man, we've been really happy with a lot of our guys," Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said. "Of course, it obviously starts with Terrion, and what he's able to do. But having some guys around him who can provide some scoring has been huge for him. With Harrison Pickett, Elem Shelby, Javarious Russell -- all those guys have really been able to help him.

"I think that's actually opened up Terrion's game even more."

That idea may be unsettling for future Benton opponents.

Burgess, a 6-9 forward with guard skills, is averaging 26 points and 10 rebounds per game for Benton (4-0), which is coming off a tight 63-61 victory over Cabot on Tuesday. The 4-star standout, who has received scholarship offers from several NCAA Division I Power 5 schools, including the University of Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri and Texas Tech, is ranked as the No. 33 player in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports.

But he's got a lot of help running alongside him with the Panthers.

Pickett and Shelby, a pair of juniors, have both had games where they've registered more than 20 points, and Hendrix noted that Russell, a sophomore, has done a steady job of running the team from the point-guard spot.

"We knew he had the potential to do it, but you just never know," Hendrix said of Russell. "He was on our junior high team last year, and he hadn't had that game-night experience at the varsity level yet. But he's a player that's done a lot of good things for us, along with Caleb Knight at the position.

"To have those guys step up the way they have, it's been big for sure. If anybody watched us play last year, it was no secret that we struggled taking care of the basketball. We think if we'd been able to clean that up, it would've really helped us."

That issue has been wiped away for the Panthers, who have a trio of challenges on deck when the Benton Classic begins today. The Panthers will face Little Rock Southwest, Springdale Har-Ber and Farmington over the next three days, and all have stout guard play.

"I keep asking myself who made this schedule, and I'm reminded that it was me," Hendrix said with a laugh. "It can only help us. You're playing against really talented players from across the state, but also some of the best coaches in the state as well.

"We know [Courtland] Muldrew and Springdale Har-Ber are off to a really big start, and everybody knows now what Layne [Taylor] at Farmington can do. And then we watched Southwest two more times last week, and they got better and better. They'll be ready because Coach [Chris] Threatt does so a really good job."

West Memphis, Episcopal Collegiate, Valley Springs and Benton will also compete on the girls' side of the Benton Classic. West Memphis and Episcopal Collegiate officially tip it off today at 4 p.m.