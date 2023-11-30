Biden impeachment weighed

WASHINGTON -- Republicans are considering holding an official House vote next month to authorize their impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden as the party looks to formalize a process that has yet to yield any direct evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

GOP leaders floated the possibility of a vote during a meeting with Republican lawmakers Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the discussion who was granted anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

The possible reversal from the House Republicans' previous stance comes amid a standoff with the White House over requests for information related to Biden and his family. Republican leaders have long said a vote on the impeachment investigation was unnecessary, but are reconsidering as White House lawyers use the lack of formal House authorization to argue that the entire investigation lacks "constitutional legitimacy."

Yet holding a vote on the impeachment investigation would be a high-stakes gambit by House Republican leadership, with no guarantee of success, given their narrow 222-213 majority. With Democrats united against the impeachment push, GOP leaders would need near-unanimous support from their side for the vote to succeed.

A vote on the impeachment investigation would put every House Republican on record in support of a process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president -- dismissal from office for what the Constitution describes as "high crimes and misdemeanors." For some moderate Republicans, especially those representing swing districts that Biden won in the 2020 election, it's a vote that could come with considerable political risk.

The White House called the proposal an effort by Republicans "to distract from their own chaos and dysfunction."

"House Republicans have already proven this is an illegitimate exercise not rooted in facts and the truth but only in a political desire to smear the president with lies, and the American people see right through it," Ian Sams, a White House spokesman, said in a statement.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed some caution about the impeachment push, warning against a rush to judgment. But he says the evidence already uncovered by Republican chairmen is "alarming."

"While we take no pleasure in the proceedings here, we have a responsibility to do it," Johnson said at a news conference Wednesday with the leaders of the investigation.

Johnson's comments came just over a week after he traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet with former President Donald Trump, who has been publicly pushing his Republican allies in Congress for months to impeach Biden.

But Republicans have been struggling to show progress in the nearly yearlong probe of the president and business deals by members of his family, including his son, Hunter Biden. They have presented no evidence to prove that the president, in his current or previous office, abused his role or accepted bribes.

Then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened an impeachment inquiry of Biden in September, saying that the allegations themselves warrant further investigation by lawmakers. But at the time, McCarthy refused to schedule a formal vote to authorize the inquiry, a step that while not required has been done in the past to legitimize the constitutional process of impeaching a commander-in-chief.

Since then, Republicans have moved full steam ahead with their probe, digging deeper into the family finances, particularly payments that Hunter Biden received from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that became tangled in the first impeachment of Trump.

The White House has insisted Biden was not involved in his son's business dealings. House Democrats have also been unified in their opposition, claiming that the inquiry is an effort to detract attention from Trump's legal challenges and turn a negative spotlight on Biden.

Republican leaders have pushed back in recent weeks, seeking to paint the investigation as a necessary process of checks and balances on the Biden family.

"House Republicans have worked tirelessly on behalf of the American people for months to deliver transparency, following the money and the facts to uncover what I believe will prove to be one of the largest political corruption scandals of our lifetime and potentially in our nation's history," Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of the GOP leadership team, said at the news conference Wednesday.

But despite being resolute from the top, many moderate Republicans have panned the evidence so far as not reaching the Constitution's bar of "high crimes and misdemeanors," required for impeachment. Those same people, who will likely vote next month to authorize the inquiry, have questioned the ability of leaders to ultimately garner enough GOP support to pass articles of impeachment against Biden on the House floor.

Only three other presidents have been impeached: Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Trump, who was impeached twice.

To date, no president has ever been forced from the White House through impeachment. But former Republican President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 as the House was preparing to take a vote on impeachment articles against him.

SANTOS EXPULSION

Also Wednesday, Johnson expressed reservations about expelling Rep. George Santos from the House this week, but said he and other GOP leaders will not push colleagues to oppose removing the New York Republican from office. "We're going to allow people to vote their conscience," Johnson said.

Santos has survived two previous expulsion efforts in his first year in Congress and has said he will not seek reelection, but the hands-off approach this time could tip the scales against him. Support for ousting Santos has grown after a monthslong investigation by the House Ethics Committee found that Santos "sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit."

Johnson, R-La., said he has heard Republican lawmakers make forceful arguments on both sides. Some have argued that Santos should have his day in court before an expulsion vote occurs; that has been the precedent in the House so far. Others believe that some of the things Santos did are "infractions against the House itself" and deserving of expulsion.

"And so what we've said as the leadership team is we're going to allow people to vote their conscience I think is the only appropriate thing we can do," Johnson said.

"We've not whipped the vote and we wouldn't. I trust that people will make that decision thoughtfully and in good faith. I personally have real reservations about doing this. I'm concerned about a precedent that may be set."

Lawmakers returned from their Thanksgiving break this week with competing expulsion resolutions brought to the floor -- one from Democrats, the other from Republicans. The resolutions require leadership to bring them up for consideration within two days, though it is expected that Democrats would not seek a second vote if Johnson brings the Republican expulsion resolution to the floor first.

A vote on expulsion could occur as early as today, though Johnson suggested it would slip to Friday.

In the history of the House, only five members have been expelled, which is the most serious form of punishment the House can exact on its members. Only two have been removed by their colleagues since the Civil War.

The Republican resolution is sponsored by Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi, chairman of the House Ethics Committee. It states that the committee's investigation determined there was "substantial evidence" that Santos violated federal law and the rules of the House, namely by converting campaign funds to personal use and through systemic reporting errors in his 2020 and 2022 campaign's filings with the Federal Election Commission. It also noted Santos' lack of candor with investigators, saying he provided them with "misrepresentations and delay tactics."

"Given his egregious violations," Santos "is not fit to serve" in the House and should be expelled, according to the resolution.

Santos, who is facing 23 charges in federal court, defiantly rejected the committee's findings in remarks on the House floor shortly after the resolution from Guest was offered by Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y. Santos has pleaded innocent.

"The process in which the Ethics Committee engaged was incomplete, irresponsible, and littered with hyperbole and littered with biased opinions," Santos said.

Some Republicans are holding out hope that Santos will resign before an expulsion vote. But he has been adamant that will not happen.

"To set the record straight and put this in the record, I will not be resigning," Santos said Tuesday night.

Johnson's remarks came after a private meeting among Republicans. There is division within the conference about how to deal with Santos. At least two-thirds of the members present and voting must vote for the resolution for Santos to be expelled.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said "let the people of New York deal with him."

"He's already said he's not running," Norman said. "Our priorities are misplaced by putting this at the top of the list, and even having a conversation about it. To me, as I told the rest of them, Americans deserve better."

Added Rep. Bob Good, R-Va.: "This is a terrible, dangerous precedent."

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said he thinks that "if a member gets expelled, it's because they were convicted in a court of law."

An expulsion resolution voted on in early November failed by a vote of 179 for expulsion and 213 against, with 19 voting present. Many Republicans wanted to wait for the House Ethics Committee to complete its investigation before making such a decision about Santos.

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Freking and Anthony Izaguirre of The Associated Press.