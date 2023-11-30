Central Arkansas women 77, Lindenwood 64

Women

Central Arkansas 77, Lindenwood 64

The University of Central Arkansas picked up its second road win Wednesday night behind a four players reaching double figures in scoring at Lindenwood's Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Mo.

UCA (4-3) outscored Lindenwood in each of the first three quarters thanks to the inside scoring of Cheyenne Banks, Randrea Wright and Kinley Fisher. The Sugar Bears scored 54 of their 77 points in the lane. Jade Upshaw helped UCA to outscore Lindenwood (0-5) 26-15 in the third quarter.

Fisher led the Sugar Bears 19 points, followed by Banks (14), Wright (12) and Lade Upshaw (11) Two Lindenwood players (Mya Skoff 12, Makayla Wallace 10) reached double figures.

The Sugar Bears outrebounded the Lions 40-27 and outscored them 54-24 on points in the lane 54-24.