Community Briefs Nov. 30

Simmons names Hobbs EVP, CFO

Simmons First National Corp. announced that Daniel Hobbs will join the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Dec. 4. He will report to Simmons president Jay Brogdon and will be based in Little Rock.

Prior to Hobbs' arrival, Brogdon served as president and CFO, according to the Tuesday news release.

Hobbs most recently served as executive vice president and head of finance for a Southeastern bank with more than $150 billion in assets, leading a finance team that provided financial leadership for all aspects of the bank's lines of business as well as support groups, strategic insights and analytics, and financial systems, according to the release.

Hobbs is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. He graduated with honors from the CBA Executive Banking School and serves as a faculty member helping top talent from banks across the country and abroad to learn banking from the CFO perspective, according to the release.

Pilgrim church to give away food

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will be open Dec. 9 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and is an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Alpha Week events set

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter in Pine Bluff, will observe Alpha Week 2023 beginning Dec. 4.

"Alpha Week 2023 is a testament to our commitment to serving the community, promoting education, and fostering brotherhood," according to a news release. "We invite all community members, friends, and supporters to join us for these meaningful events and celebrate with us."

Events include:

Dec. 4: The chapter will honor chapter brothers who are doctors. Donuts and coffee will be provided to their offices.

Dec. 5: The community is invited to join a public program on Financial Literacy via Zoom at 6 p.m. Brother Toney Franklin, an expert in the field, will provide information to help empower attendees with essential financial knowledge, according to the release.

Dec. 6: Alphas will pay tribute to their senior brothers and widows by participating in the fraternity's My Brothers Keepers program. This initiative is dedicated to providing support, care, and camaraderie to those who have contributed significantly to the fraternity's legacy.

Dec. 7: The chapter will host the Project Alpha Program at Pine Bluff High School. This initiative focuses on empowering young men to make informed decisions regarding their sexual health and wellbeing through open dialogue and education, according to the release.

Dec. 8: The chapter will make a special donation to the Salvation Army, supporting their efforts in helping those in need.

Dec. 9: Residents are asked to attend a community service event at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. They will collaborate on beautification projects aimed at enhancing the park.

Dec. 10: Alphas will attend worship service at Main Street Church of God in Christ at 11 a.m. Brother Brandon Clay is the senior pastor.

Details: Brothers Brandon Flannigan @bmflannigan@yahoo.com or Earnest Brown at brown1970@prodigy.net or visit dslalphas.com.

Preventing gender-based violence topic

Three staff members from the Division of Student Engagement at the University of Arkansas at Monticello were selected by Jana's Campaign, a leading non-profit focused on gender-based violence prevention, to present a session entitled "Enhancing Victim Services: A Collaborative Approach" at The Heartland Campus Safety Summit hosted at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan.

Terri Richardson, director of Student Health Services; Laura Hughes, director of Counseling Services; and Sydney Gavin-Herron, coordinator of Student Conduct/deputy Title IX coordinator, delivered the session Nov. 16.

The UAM team presented a roundtable discussion that featured an overview of the institution's collaborative approach to addressing and preventing incidents of gender-based violence.

"The collaborative educational and outreach initiatives facilitated by this UAM team are uniquely designed to increase awareness and help reduce gender and relationship violence," said Jessica Foxworth, associate vice chancellor for Student Engagement and dean of Students. "The Division of Student Engagement at UAM is student centered and dedicated to holistically educating students to overcome stereotypes, improve relationships and reduce violent behavior through continuous programming and intervention efforts."