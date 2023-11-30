Cougars, Bears meet for 8-man title

While they were freshman in 2020, players like T.J. Tipton and Levin McGuire witnessed the start of a new era from the stands as Spring Hill fell to Mountain Pine in the state championship game on their home field.

That class watched as the varsity Cougars wrapped their first winning season since 2011 and their first playoff appearance since 2013.

Three years later, the group has Spring Hill (9-3) back in the 8-man state championship game tonight, looking for the program's first state title at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"There are a lot of memories for them," Spring Hill Coach Greg Smith said. "That [2020 state championship] game was hosted on our field, so it felt like just another game even though we tried to do everything we could to make it like a state title game.

"But that War Memorial feel and the journey of this week, all of the pageantry that goes on with this type of game, it is all new to them. I hope for us that they have the feeling of, 'We have been there and done that' as far as a big game."

His team will face Rector (9-0), back in Little Rock for the second year in a row after losing last season's state championship game to Woodlawn.

The Cougars have spent much of the season as the presumptive favorite for the title, but in his 31st season, Coach Dave Hendrix is trying to temper expectations.

"At the end of the day, it is a football game," Hendrix said. "We try not to make it any bigger than it is. I know it would be foolish for me to say that this is not bigger than the rest of them -- it is -- but we just have to worry about doing what we do."

Rector is led by Drew Henderson, a do-it-all quarterback who is also one of the team's leading tacklers. The senior has rushed for 2,071 yards and 35 touchdowns, passed for 450 yards and 6 touchdowns, and racked up 40 tackles. Henderson has shattered the school rushing record (previously 1,468 yards) this season with one game to go.

Henderson took over the position in Week 3 from Ashton Scott and the Cougars haven't looked back. Since making him the starter, Rector has averaged 52.3 points per game.

"Drew is a smart, hard-nosed young man and all of his teammates believe in him," Smith said. "People also overlook sometimes that he has several passing touchdowns. He can throw it."

Alongside Henderson in the backfield is Kaden Avery. The senior has rushed for 753 yards on 67 carries, caught 10 passes for 211 yards and totaled 8 touchdowns on offense.

Scott, a Lyon College commit, focused on defense following the move at quarterback. He and Mooneyhan each have 8 1/2 sacks for a defense holding opponents to 12.2 points per game.

Spring Hill has a pair of workhorses of its own. Tipton, a junior, has rushed for 1,318 yards and 20 touchdowns. Senior Zane Minton has rushed for 767 yards and 9 touchdowns on 70 carries.

At quarterback is Smith's son Jaxon, who has thrown for 500 yards and rushed for 584.

Alex Arriaga leads the Bears with 132 1/2 tackles, followed by Tucker Vickers (104), Mason Moore (95) and McGuire (93).

Spring Hill has averaged 28.1 points per game. The Cougars will feature a run-first option offense, paired with some play-action passing from Jaxon Smith and a young receiver core.

"We feel like we're kind of versatile week-to-week, depending on what we're trying to do," Smith said. "Our offensive attack, we feel like it's basically balanced."