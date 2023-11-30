County remains stuck in discord

On Nov. 21, the Jefferson County Quorum Court held a special meeting called by Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, and just like almost every other meeting for 2023, the session was adjourned without any ordinances passing, including a proposed Christmas bonus ordinance.

An appropriation ordinance to transfer approximately $65,000 for Christmas bonuses for all county employees was presented by Robinson, but some Quorum Court members said the item had been passed already.

According to Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll, the majority of the Quorum Court who have met on three different dates read it in its entirety three different times. "Those meetings have been public meetings," he said. "We met in this building and we have read this ordinance in its entirety three times, and it was voted and passed tonight."

Carroll made reference to the special meeting the majority of the JPs had held on Nov. 20 and the following day where they voted to pass several ordinances, including the appropriation ordinance for Christmas bonuses.

Before the meeting, which was called by Robinson, the judge went into the agenda items, and comments were made by the public.

Cleburne Rasberry, a military veteran, specifically addressed his concern to Carroll on behalf of the veterans.

"Your brother is one of the main reasons I'm here. He lost his life in Vietnam so you could live the life you can live, but you will not pass whatever needs to be passed to get that money to the veterans center to take care of other veterans," he said. "You should be ashamed."

According to Robinson, line items that have not been passed by the Quorum Court include overdue bills at the veterans center that resulted in disconnection of services, disabling the employee's access to serve the veterans.

"It's a shame that you are not doing your job to help not only veterans but the county," said Rasberry, who told the Quorum Court members that they would be hearing from an attorney.

Another public commenter, Jihad Muhammad, spoke on behalf of the vendors who were seeking payment the week prior during the Quorum Court meeting that was adjourned with no resolution.

"I was here with those two vendors. The meeting didn't go well," he said. "It ended up being dismissed."

Muhammad mentioned the second meeting held afterward and the comment made by Sheriff Lafayette Woods.

"As an elected official you represent the people," he said. "That man stood up here and said those that came up here begging and pleading to get paid were grandstanding."

A Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association representative also spoke about the Christmas bonuses that are still in limbo. According to the rep, employees are not allowed off on holidays or special occasions and said they feel they are overlooked.

Carroll responded to the public comments and said he took to heart what Rasberry said. He also said the Quorum Court had not received any line item that specified the veterans building.

Justice Lloyd Franklin Jr. said he was clueless and didn't see anything specifically addressing the VFW.

"You all are supposed to allot so much money to that building where Mrs. Goodloe can work with those veterans," said Rasberry to the justices of the peace. "They can't even get the computer on because you all won't release the money."

Rasberry said he was there earlier that day and veterans were turned away because they could not get what they needed.

Robinson sought to explain the yearly budget and how in some situations, such as inflation and other matters out of their control, bills are paid from other line items.

"The fact of the matter is, the lines that are used to pay for some of those services at the veterans building such as internet and buildings...those line items are in the negative," he said. "What happens when those line items go in the negative, you come back and ask for budget adjustments in an appropriation. Everybody has done it, from the assessor's office all the way down to the county clerk's office."

Robinson said a request was presented to the Quorum Court, and in those line items certain bills needed to be paid to the VA that were delinquent.

"One of those being the internet, the phone," he said. "When those bills were delinquent and we could not pay them there was a shutoff. They did not have internet nor could they use the phones, and we know that it is vital to use that."

Robinson said the request was voted down by the Quorum Court, and though it did not specifically say veterans, he said the justices were given line items that were delinquent.

"All the money that we are talking about is taxpayers' money," said Robinson. "The taxpayer money is designed to run government regardless of whether you think it's misspent or not."

Robinson said he wanted to move forward with the agenda items, which Carroll stated had already passed during their meeting.

"To the public, the bonuses have not been passed," said Robinson. "They did not have a two-thirds of the full quorum to pass an appropriate ordinance. It has not passed."

Carroll said two-thirds were not needed.

County Attorney Terry Wynne spoke up and said two-thirds were needed or seven votes with three readings. He also said they hadn't had a legal meeting yet because they never adopted any legal procedures.

Robinson said if the measure was passed, then those JPs should not have a problem passing it during his meeting. "Why can't we read it now?" he asked. "Why can't we have the two-thirds to read it by title only and move on?"

Franklin said every office has their own budget and if a supplemental appropriation is requested from the judge's office, it doesn't have anything to do with the veterans office. He also pointed out that if they needed an appropriation to pay a bill they would come for the appropriation.

"The veterans office should have money to pay an internet bill, which shouldn't be more than $100," he said.

Robinson said that once the budget is passed, it is up to the county judge to make sure the money is expended in the proper manner. He continued by saying the JPs were given in their packets the line items that had negative balances.

"If they would have taken the time to look at those line items that were in the negative, it was basically what I was asking the money to be appropriated so we could bring those line items to the positive, so don't sit here and act like the request was not made," said Robinson.

Franklin said it didn't matter whether they were for the agenda items or not because they were being sued by the county judge and they were not going to participate in any agenda that did not come from the county clerk's office.

"We are going to abstain on this and every other item on the agenda," said Franklin, who said they are under strict instruction by their attorney. "You could just take your items right down to the clerk's office and put them on our agenda."

Franklin said they are meeting and passing legislation in their own meetings.

"We are in litigation and we have in the amendment complaint even sent you where you have not passed a procedural ordinance," said Robinson. "You voted to amend an 18-page document down to four or five, but you never passed the actual ordinance."

Justice Ted Hardin suggested if the majority of the JPs were going to abstain from every line item, then the meeting should be closed. There was a second to his motion and it was approved.

"I will say this before I close this meeting, the reason why this lawsuit was filed in the beginning is the attempt to assert the power of the county judge," said Robinson.

Since January, according to Robinson, new Quorum Court members have hijacked the court.

"We are not getting anywhere because they don't want to handle county business or because of the fact that I sit at the helm as the county judge," he said. "You can't have but one county judge."

Robinson pointed out that bonuses were given out in 2019, 2020 and 2021 with no issues.

"We didn't have these issues until we got a new Quorum Court," he said.

"Now we have a quorum court that follows the advice of the attorney that is the county attorney for Craighead County," said Robinson. "I bet if you go to Craighead County they are not having two meetings. The county judge is not worried about a meeting after the meeting. I can guarantee you she is not advising Craighead County to not participate in their meetings."

County employees, caught in the middle, looked disappointed once again as they exited the adjourned meeting.