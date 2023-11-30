Fast-paced game expected for UA, FSU

FAYETTEVILLE -- Those who like slow-paced, defense-heavy basketball games will likely not want to have their television flipped to ESPN2 at 6 p.m. Central today.

That is because two frenetic, high-scoring teams will clash at Tallahassee, Fla., as the University of Arkansas women's basketball team faces No. 15 Florida State in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

It will be the third consecutive game played in Florida for the Razorbacks (6-1), who split a pair of games in the Fort Myers Tip-Off over the Thanksgiving weekend. Arkansas defeated Wisconsin 65-62 then suffered its first loss of the season, 74-58 to Marquette.

Florida State (5-1) is one of the nation's most prolific scoring teams. The Seminoles rank 13th in Division I with 88 points per game, and they have done it against quality competition.

They defeated a trio of major-conference teams -- then-No. 11 Tennessee, Florida and Northwestern -- before losing 100-88 to No. 4 Stanford last Friday.

"They're tested," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "They've already played three really tough games. It'll be at their place. We knew when we were scheduling we were probably going to get a road game. I think the league did as good a job as they could on matching up opponents. I think style of play for this one's going to be entertaining."

The fewest points Florida State has scored this season came in a 79-75 victory over Florida. All five of the Seminoles' starters average double digits in scoring. They nearly have six players in that category, as guard Amaya Bonner averages 9.3 points off the bench.

"They look like a lot of our teams in the past," Neighbors said. "It [reminds] me of our [Chelsea] Dungee team a lot, with that group when we had [Destiny] Slocum come in that group with [Amber] Ramirez. They're very talented. They're very experienced."

In their loss to Stanford, the Seminoles got off to a hot start.

"I watched the first quarter of the Stanford game when they scored 34 points against them in a quarter," Neighbors said. "That's about all I needed to watch. They play with incredible pace, incredible spacing [and] I think they look like the team that we can become in time as our group gets older and learns to play at that pace without turnovers or taking bad shots."

The Razorbacks are in the midst of a four-game stretch against teams from major conferences -- including three in a row against teams ranked in this week's Associated Press top 25.

Marquette debuted in the poll at No. 23 following the Fort Myers Tip-Off, and Arkansas hosts No. 2 UCLA on Sunday.

The Razorbacks overcame a slow start and gutted out a win against Wisconsin before losing by 16 to the Golden Eagles.

"We learned a lot in both of those games, and I think they'll get us ready for this full stretch," Neighbors said, referencing how he breaks his team's schedule down into groups of games. "This was starting that pod we talked about with the [Fort Myers] tournament and then [Florida State] leading into the UCLA game.

"We'll know a heck of a lot about our team the next time we have one of these press conferences."

Neighbors said his team learned some lessons from its two most recent games. The Razorbacks were outscored by a combined 41-23 in the first quarter in those contests.

"I talked a lot [about how] we're not playing a volleyball match," Neighbors said. "We're not playing a match where you can get smacked out of the gate and then kind of hit a reset button and go to the next set and still have a chance to win the game. If you don't come out against veteran teams, like Marquette is ... it just gets away from you.

"You can play even for the next 32 minutes, but you're not going to make up the difference that you got off to. I think we learned the value of every possession. I think we learned the value of playing against a team that's got no weakness.

"Marquette is that team. There's nobody you don't have to guard. There's nobody that can't do multiple things. There's no one-dimensional players. I think our young kids got a chance to see what the SEC is going to look like."

Leading the Seminoles in scoring is sophomore guard Ta'Niya Latson, who averages 18.6 points per game and was the Tamika Catchings Award recipient last season by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. The award goes to the national freshman of the year.

Guards O'Mariah Gordon (16.3), Alexis Tucker (11) and Sara Bejedi (10.3), and forward Makayla Timpson (12.2) round out Florida State's starting five.

Arkansas freshman guard Taliah Scott leads the SEC and is ninth in the nation in scoring at 23.1 points per game. She is from Orange Park, Fla., which is roughly 175 miles east of Tallahassee.

Junior guard Samara Spencer, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., could became Arkansas' 33rd 1,000-point scorer while in her home state. She is 11 points shy of reaching the club.