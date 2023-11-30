Firefighters plan Holiday Santa Run

Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services Department began its annual Holiday Santa Run on Sunday to spread holiday cheer throughout the city. The truck will run nightly through Dec. 24.

The Fire Department decorated a reserve fire truck with Christmas lights and a sound system to play Christmas music as firefighters drive through neighborhoods. Fire officials gave a shout out to Carrington Electric and Stereo Junction for its donations and assistance throughout this process. "You were such a big part in helping this event to move forward," the department stated, according to a press release.

While playing music through town, firefighters will be out each night wishing everyone a fire-safe Christmas holiday, according to a news release.

The following schedule lists the dates and area of the city that the firefighters will visit during the holidays. Depending on time, emergency calls and inclement weather, the schedule may have to be adjusted.

Unless other times are noted, the truck will run 5-8 p.m. on these dates:

Thursday (today) -- Beginning at 5:30 p.m. -- Downtown Christmas Parade.

Friday – east of Blake, north of Sixth Avenue, south of Reeker, east of University (Fluker, Reed, Havis, Bell, High, King, Vaugine, Scull, Pullen, Bois D Arc.)

Saturday -- north of Reeker and east of Birch (Townsend Park, Whiteside, Willow, Oliver, Magnolia, Watson, Roane, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Piney Woods, Woodgate, University Drive and Riverside Drive.)

Sunday -- 5-6:15 p.m. Saracen Landing/Regional Park, streets west of Main; Olive. Laurel, Beech, east of Cherry, north of 28th Avenue, south of Sixth Avenue.

Dec. 4 -- 5-6:15 p.m. Ocean's; 6:30-8 p.m. Dollarway (Lane, Norman, Spears, Moreland, Knight, Haley, Windham, Mosely, Bullock, School, Malcomb, Hoover, Richard, Phyllis, Cottonwood, streets east of Bryant)

Dec. 5 -- 5-6:15 p.m. Civic Center Parking Lot; 6:30-8 p.m. Downtown, west of Ohio Street, north of Harding Avenue, and east of Main Street (State, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Missouri, Indiana, Florida, Kentucky, Pennsylvania,)

Dec. 6 -- 5-6:30 p.m. Super One Foods, 5805 Dollarway Road; 6:45-8 p.m. (streets west of Bryant). Stonewall Trailer Park, West & East Piney, McConnell Circle and apartments.

Dec. 7 -- 5-6:15 p.m. -- Super One Foods, 28th Avenue and Camden Road, east of Blake, north of 28th Avenue, west of Hazel, south of Sixth Ave (Violet, Shady Grove, Orchid, Daffodil, Tulip, Jonquil, Rose, Iris, Edmar, Howard Drive, Catalpa, Birch, Myrtle, Highland, Sycamore, Larch, Juniper, Bois D' Arc, Peach, Marsh, Fox, Arlington, Bay, Amis.)

Dec. 8 -- west of Hazel, north of 42nd Avenue, and south of 28th Avenue, east of Railroad Tracks (Sunset Village, Sherwood Forest, Royal Forest, Lincoln Green, Robinhood, Fir Street, Southwood Drive, King Richard, Royal Forest, Catalpa, Holly, Orange.)

Dec. 9 -- Christmas Bazaar/Merrill Center, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 5-6:15 p.m. -- Walmart.

Dec. 10 -- south of 42nd Avenue, east of Olive, north of Ridgway (Elmwood Circle, 46th Avenue, Beau Monde, Sheraton Park, Stevens Drive, 50th Avenue, Windsor Colony, Wellington, Mt. Vernon, Monticello, Hampton Parkway, Foxcroft, Bobo Road, Mayberry, Town and Country, Greensward, Skyline, Brinkley.)

Dec. 11 -- 5-6:15 p.m. Goody's (2713 E. Harding Ave.); Broadmoor (Belair Drive, Belle Meade, Belmoor, Brentwood, Belmont, Wisconsin, Kansas, Westgate, Washington, Colorado, Mississippi, Nebraska.)

Dec. 12 -- south of 13th Avenue, east of Hazel, west of Olive, north of 28th Avenue (Maple, Spruce, Circle Drive, Cypress Drive, Locust, Ash, Mulberry Linden, Cherry, Popular, Elm, Oak, Beech, Laurel.)

Dec. 13 -- south of 28th Avenue, east of Hazel, west of Olive, north of 42nd Avenue (Maple, Cherry, Poplar, Winter's Place, Longmeadow, Jefferson Pl, Westridge.)

Dec. 14 -- 5:45-7:45 p.m. – 912 W. Sixth Ave., Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative/HIPPY Christmas Giveaway.

Dec. 15 -- south of Ridgway (Indian Hills, Silver Fox, War Eagle, Mulberry Street, Dancing Rabbit, Running Bear, Blackhawk Ridge, Deer Run, Rosswood, Golfview, 73rd Avenue, Fairway Drive, Par Lane.)

Dec. 16 -- 5:30-6:45 p.m. Aquatic Center; 7-8 p.m. Jefferson Square.

Dec. 17- 23 -- Open dates will be used for make-up days.

Dec. 24 -- 5-7 p.m. -- Walmart.

Details: (870) 730-2048, pineblufffire.com or follow the Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services on Facebook.