FYI Calendar: Mitzvah Holiday Art Market Friday in Fayetteville

Today

Winter Nights -- With silver bells, frosty firs and snowy scenes, 6 p.m. until midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, through Dec. 22 at the Walton Arts Center's Bradberry Amphitheater & Rose Garden and Joy Pratt Markham Gallery in Fayetteville. Free. A limited number of snow globes with fire pits and a dedicated cocktail server for groups of up to eight can be reserved for 75-minute time slots for $100. waltonartscenter.org.

Indigenous Film Showcase -- Hosted by the River Valley Film Society and the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m. filmmaker mixer, 7 p.m. screening, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $5 suggested donation. Email brandon@fortsmithfilm.com.

"Shaken Up!" -- Devised theater by NWACC students, 7 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 3, White Auditorium at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. $5. Tickets are available at the door, cash/check/Venmo accepted.

"Fiddler on the Roof" -- 7 p.m. Nov. 30, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 & 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Skokos Performing Arts Center at Alma High School. $12-$18. skokospac.org.

"A Christmas Carol" -- Produced by Earthen Vessels Drama Co., 7 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2:30 & 7 p.m. Dec. 3, King Opera House in Van Buren. $6. kingoperahouse.com.

Friday

Hot Cocoa Crawl -- 5-8 p.m. in Springdale. Springdale School District's annual Caroling on the Creek is the same day from 5-7 p.m. in Turnbow Park.

Mitzvah Holiday Art Market -- With art by more than 50 local artists including special guest artist Zeek Taylor, live jazz, an Elvis impersonator and adult beverages, 5-9 p.m., Fayetteville Town Center. Email artistshelleymouber@gmail.com.

Christmas Tree Lighting -- 5 p.m., Basin Spring Park, before the Christmas parade at 6 p.m. in Eureka Springs. Santa Claus will be in the park from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. for the first three Saturdays in December.

Christmas Parade of Lights -- 6 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. 253-8737.

Rogers Christmas Parade -- 6:30 p.m., beginning at Fifth and Poplar through the heart of downtown. There will also be photos with Santa from 5-7 p.m. There will also be a Christmas market at Railyard Park and Frisco Plaza. destinationrogers.com.

Saturday

Cookie Walk -- Thousands of homemade cookies by church members, 8:30-11 a.m., Highlands Church of Bella Vista. Event also includes a Sweet Shoppe, Coffee Shoppe, Soups-T0-Go and a Craft Shoppe. Doors open at 8 a.m. $15 per cookie tin. 855-2277.

Breakfast with Santa -- 9 a.m., Siloam Springs Community Building with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their Reindeer helpers. Children will have their photos taken with Santa, send a letter to the North Pole, make a craft and receive a snack. The price is $10 per child. Links and more information at facebook.com/heritageleaguesiloamsprings.

Farmington Cardinal Christmas Bazaar -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Farmington Junior High. Admission is $3.

Holiday Market -- With hot cocoa, apple cider, cookies and handmade goods by more than 50 local artists, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Community Creative Center at WAC's Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Holiday goods will be for sale at the center through Dec. 17. communitycreativecenter.org.

"Fireside" -- With music, hot chocolate, apple cider and a bookstore sale, starting at 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. www.bvpl.org

The Santa Drop -- Gates open at 10 a.m., with Santa sky diving in at 11 a.m., and guests may take pictures with Santa until 1 p.m. or until the line ends at Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave, Fayetteville. Weather backup dates Dec. 9 and 16. arkansasairandmilitary.com/calendar.

Wampus Wonderland -- A holiday craft show featuring goods from local makers and creatives, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. wampuswonderlandonfacebook

Christmas Tour of Homes -- 2-6 p.m. with carolers, Christmas music, and refreshments, Eureka Springs. eurekaspringspreservationsociety.org.

Little Craft Show -- With stained glass, clay, digital art prints and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Town Center. experiencefayetteville.com

Holiday Open House -- With hot cider and cookies, 4 p.m., Gravette Public Library. Children will receive a Christmas ornament and an art kit from Crystal Bridges while supplies last.

Christmas Parade -- 4:30 p.m., downtown Gravette.

Holiday Open House -- With hot chocolate and cookies, after the parade, Gravette Historical Museum. Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus are free in the Gravette Community Building across from the museum. gravettear.com/christmas-parade

Christmas Parade -- Themed Gingerbread Houses, 5:30 p.m., Curtis Avenue to downtown Pea Ridge, followed by the tree lighting and performances by the high school choir and band, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and shopping.

Light Up Siloam Springs Christmas Parade -- Themed Reindeer Games, 5:30 p.m. starting on Tulsa Street. More information at discoversiloam.com.

Christmas Parade -- Themed "Christmas Movies," 6 p.m., Southwinds to Cimarron Way in Farmington. Holiday market 4-8 p.m. next to the library.

"The Grand Ol' Christmas Show" -- A musical variety and comedy sketch show hosted by Will Hearn featuring Dalton Flake and members of Blue Water Highway & The Dirty River Jazz Band, 7 p.m. at The Aud in Eureka Springs. $20-$30. greatpassionplay.org/christmas.

Holiday Celebration -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$55. fortsmithsymphony.org.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Ozark Ballet Theater, 1 p.m. Dec. 2-3, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University ($35) in Siloam Springs and at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale ($31-$45). ozarkballettheater.com

"Holiday Cabaret" -- Presented by Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 3, Canvas Church, 1106 N.W. 10th St. Bentonville. $18-$27. theatrecollectivenwa.org.

