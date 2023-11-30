Get to know: UA baseball signee Gabe Fraser

Arkansas infielder signee Gabe Fraser knew Fayetteville was where he wanted to play his college baseball during a visit in October of last year.

“As soon as I stepped in Baum-Walker Stadium, I knew I was home and it was a place where I wanted to be,” Fraser said after his visit. “Along with the great coaching staff and their ability to get their players ready for the next level, me and my family made the decision to be a Razorback.”

Fraser, 6-2, 185 of Huntington Beach, Calif., picked Arkansas over Texas, Tennessee and Southern Cal.

“It was always a dream of mine to play in the SEC,” Fraser said. “Being from the West Coast, it’s a grind to get the attention from those types of schools. I am very thankful I was able to run into the incredible coaching staff at Arkansas.”

Perfect Game rates him the No. 224 overall prospect and the No. 48 shortstop. He is the No. 36 overall prospect and the No. 6 shortstop in California.

Nickname: Fraz.

Favorite thing about baseball: My favorite thing about baseball is being able to have a bad day and know that you have an opportunity waiting for you the next day.

Coach Dave Van Horn is: An incredible coach who I look forward to winning a national championship with in the next few years.

My funniest baseball moment: My funniest baseball moment is when I used to sit in the outfield in Little League and chew on my glove.

My favorite baseball player and why: My favorite baseball player is Bryce Harper because he plays the game really hard and carries himself like a professional.

Playlist before a game: Anything rap.

My favorite TV show: "Manifest."

My mom is always on me to: Take out the trash.

If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: A nice house.

My favorite influencer is: Danny Duncan.

Where would you like to time travel, back to the past or to the future, and why? I would like to travel into the future to see what my life will be like later.

Two things that really irritate me: Bad drivers and traffic.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: If I could meet a famous person it would be Danny Duncan.

My hidden talent is: I can backflip.

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chipotle, because it gives me a healthier option with good calories.

I will never ever eat: Tomatoes.

Favorite food buffet: Souplantation.

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Spencer Jennings.

What sport is the most boring watch: Golf.

Nothing makes me laugh more than: Instagram reels.

I miss my: Old friends .

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Italy.

I’m terrified of: Turbulence.

Love or hate horror movies and why: Hate because they are all the same.

Best advice I’ve received: Best advice I’ve received is to keep your nose down and put 100% effort into everything you do in life.

Role model and why: My role model is my dad because he is who I aspire to be in my future life, not only as a baseball player but as a human. He has accomplished so many things that I want to accomplish such as winning a baseball national championship in 1995 with Cal State Fullerton and playing pro ball with the twins.

People would be surprised that I: Love to make new friends and build new relationships everywhere I go.