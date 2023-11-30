The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: UA baseball signee Ross Felder

Today at 2:14 p.m.

by Richard Davenport

Springdale Har-Ber starter Ross Felder delivers a pitch Monday, March 6, 2023, as Rogers designated hitter Zach Lawing takes off from first during the third inning at Wildcat Field in Springdale.

Ross Felder became Arkansas’ first baseball commitment in the 2024 class as a freshman and he officially became a Hog in November after inking his national letter of intent  

The Springdale Har-Ber right-handed pitcher was 10-0 in 12 starts with a 0.61 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings. 

He led the team with a .377 batting average, 12 doubles, a home run and 26 RBI while bing named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Player of the Year for 2023.

Felder, 6-3, 190 pounds, is rated  the No. 287 right-handed pitcher and the No. 9 overall prospect and the No. 6 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Perfect game. 

Nickname: Ross The Boss

Favorite thing about pitching: Striking people out

Coach Dave Van Horn is: the best coach in the SEC

My funniest baseball moment: Crawling to home after falling down rounding third base

My favorite baseball player and why: Ronald Acuña Jr because he plays hard and with passion

Playlist before a game: I don’t listen to much before games but sometimes Jason Aldean 

My favorite TV show: The Office

My mom is always on me to: empty the dishwasher 

If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: Dark Grey GMC Canyon 

My favorite influencer is: Eric Sim

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why: Future because I want to see flying cars and robots 

Two things that really irritate me: Small strike zones and people stealing signs

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Kevin Hart

My hidden talent is: make a clover with my tongue

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Canes because the chicken is elite

I will never ever eat: Sushi 

Favorite food buffet: Hard Rock Casino (only one I’ve ever had)

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Scarlett Johansson

What sport is the most boring watch:  Cricket

Nothing makes me laugh more than: Awkward Silences

I miss my: Travel Ball team

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Japan

I’m terrified of: clowns

Love or hate horror movies and why: hate horror movies because I don’t wanna sit there for two hours terrified 

Best advice I’ve ever received: Talent gets you on the field but hard work keeps you there

Role model and why: Freddie Freeman because he is fun to watch and a good person off the field

People would be surprised that: I enjoy building Lego sets