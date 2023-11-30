Get to know: UA baseball signee Ross Felder

Ross Felder became Arkansas’ first baseball commitment in the 2024 class as a freshman and he officially became a Hog in November after inking his national letter of intent

The Springdale Har-Ber right-handed pitcher was 10-0 in 12 starts with a 0.61 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings.

He led the team with a .377 batting average, 12 doubles, a home run and 26 RBI while bing named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Player of the Year for 2023.

Felder, 6-3, 190 pounds, is rated the No. 287 right-handed pitcher and the No. 9 overall prospect and the No. 6 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Perfect game.

Nickname: Ross The Boss

Favorite thing about pitching: Striking people out

Coach Dave Van Horn is: the best coach in the SEC

My funniest baseball moment: Crawling to home after falling down rounding third base

My favorite baseball player and why: Ronald Acuña Jr because he plays hard and with passion

Playlist before a game: I don’t listen to much before games but sometimes Jason Aldean

My favorite TV show: The Office

My mom is always on me to: empty the dishwasher

If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: Dark Grey GMC Canyon

My favorite influencer is: Eric Sim

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why: Future because I want to see flying cars and robots

Two things that really irritate me: Small strike zones and people stealing signs

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Kevin Hart

My hidden talent is: make a clover with my tongue

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Canes because the chicken is elite

I will never ever eat: Sushi

Favorite food buffet: Hard Rock Casino (only one I’ve ever had)

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Scarlett Johansson

What sport is the most boring watch: Cricket

Nothing makes me laugh more than: Awkward Silences

I miss my: Travel Ball team

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Japan

I’m terrified of: clowns

Love or hate horror movies and why: hate horror movies because I don’t wanna sit there for two hours terrified

Best advice I’ve ever received: Talent gets you on the field but hard work keeps you there

Role model and why: Freddie Freeman because he is fun to watch and a good person off the field

People would be surprised that: I enjoy building Lego sets