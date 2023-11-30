Greenwood police officer arrested for endangering minor welfare after ATV accident, resigns

GREENWOOD -- A patrol officer with the Police Department who had been placed on leave following a vehicle accident earlier this month left his position Wednesday.

The Police Department confirmed Wednesday that William Reid, 40, was arrested and released from the Sebastian County Jail on Wednesday. He resigned from the department that day as well.

Reid, a Greenwood resident, was booked into the jail Wednesday morning on one count of second degree endangering the welfare of a minor, a class A misdemeanor, according to an online inmate roster. He was released on a $1,500 bond. The roster lists the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office as the arresting agency.

Reid was involved in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Greenwood on Nov. 8 that resulted in injury, according to a Wednesday news release from the Police Department. Police Chief Brad Hobbs requested the Sheriff's Office investigate the accident. Reid was placed on leave and under an internal investigation afterward.

The Sheriff's Office didn't respond to phone calls Wednesday requesting documentation or any additional information related to the Nov. 8 accident.

Reid is scheduled to appear in court at 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the inmate roster.