Hogs give offense slot to Petrino

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bobby Petrino, the blast from the past, began his second stint with the University of Arkansas football program with a pull on the heart strings.

Early Wednesday, Petrino posted a picture of himself and former UA quarterback Ryan Mallett, who died in June, on the social media platform X, standing on a sideline during his tenure as head coach at Arkansas. Accompanying the picture, Petrino wrote, "It's you and me 15. Proud to be coming home. Now let's bring the Hogs a Championship!!"

Mallett, who wore the No. 15 at Arkansas, led the Razorbacks to their only Bowl Championship Series berth in 2010 with a Sugar Bowl appearance against Ohio State in Petrino's third season at Arkansas.

Petrino was hired back by fourth-year Coach Sam Pittman on Tuesday as his third offensive coordinator in as many years.

UA made his hiring official just before noon Wednesday after an evening filled with anticipation of his return largely stoked a fan base that had been disappointed by the Razorbacks' 4-8 season.

Petrino signed a 27-month agreement Wednesday that will pay him will pay him $350,000 for his first three months on the job through February 2024, followed by $1.5 million in his first season and then $1.6 million in his second season.

Because he was fired for cause by then-Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long in April 2012, Petrino's hiring had to be vetted by UA officials, including Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, and approved by UA President Donald Bobbitt.

"It's something I hoped would happen," Petrino told ESPN. "Wasn't sure if it ever would, but it is a dream come true to be able to go back to the University of Arkansas and do anything I possibly can to make it right this time.

"I'm grateful to Coach Pittman and Hunter Yurachek for making it happen."

Petrino guided Arkansas to a 34-17 record between 2008-11, the program's biggest two-year peak in decades with a high-powered offense that struck fear in many opponents.

However, Petrino was fired after a motorcycle wreck on April 1, 2012, revealed recently hired staff member Jessica Dorrell was with him and an investigation showed he was having an extramarital affair with her.

Petrino served as head coach at Western Kentucky, Louisville and Missouri State since then and spent the 2023 season as offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. Petrino told ESPN that many of his former players at Arkansas have reached out since news of his return to Arkansas came out.

"I'm more excited than anything, just to be able to go back and give back to all the great people of Arkansas," Petrino told ESPN. "I can't do anything about the past, but I know how hard Coach Pittman and his coaches have worked. It was great to see when he first got there and the way he changed the culture and then had that good season his second year [9-4 in 2021] and won the bowl game.

"I've always been a Razorback fan and rooted for them and know how hard this last season has been for all of them. So when Coach Pittman had the idea of me coming back, I was immediately interested. Like I said, it was almost a dream."

While current Arkansas player KJ Jefferson pulled in most of the school's career records for quarterbacks in 2023, he did not touch the Hogs' single-season passing mark. That record belongs to Mallett, who passed for 3,869 yards in 2010, and just behind him is Tyler Wilson, who netted 3,638 yards the next season.

Those just happen to be the school's last 10- and 11-win seasons, respectively, and they happened in the heyday of Petrino, whose 21-5 mark in 2010-11 is tied with Frank Broyles (1964-65) for the best two-year win total in Arkansas history.

Pittman had praised Petrino on two instances the past couple of seasons, when the Razorbacks were preparing to host Petrino's Missouri State team early in 2022 and when Arkansas was about to face Texas A&M, where Petrino was serving as offensive coordinator this season.

"Coach Petrino is one of the best offensive minds in the game and we respect him a lot," Pittman said in September before the Aggies' 34-22 win in Arlington, Texas.

Petrino's prowess for producing high-octane passing teams could be a lure for current players, prospects and transfers.

Arkansas quarterback commitment KJ Jackson, responding to a poster's question on X about how he's feeling about the hiring of Petrino, wrote, "I'm ready to work" and tagged Petrino on his post.

Multiple Razorbacks from the Petrino era and beyond have weighed in on social media with optimism over Petrino's return, including record-breaking receiver Jarius Wright, D.J. Williams, Travis Swanson, Chris Gragg, Jake Bequette and Kody Walker.

Wright, whose UA career overlapped precisely with Petrino's tenure as head coach, is the school record-holder with 2,934 receiving yards.

Pittman and the Razorbacks have many decisions remaining regarding personnel prior to and during the 30-day opening of the NCAA transfer portal. Among them is quarterback KJ Jefferson, who responded to reports Wednesday he was planning to enter the portal with the response "I haven't made my decision yet!!" on social media.