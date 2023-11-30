Hogs’ play vs. Duke, crowd impresses 5-star, 4-star visitors

Three highly rated Arkansas targets were all smiles after attending the Razorbacks’ 80-75 victory over No. 7 Duke in front of a record crowd of 20,344 at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday.

Consensus 4-star 2025 prospect Terrion Burgess said the trip was something he’s never encountered before.

“High-level game,” Burgess said. “Surreal moment watching two great programs in person. And to watch a talented Arkansas team defeat one of the all-time great programs, the atmosphere was something I hadn't ever experienced. The fans were great and loud.”

Burgess, 6-9 and 200 pounds, of Benton, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, TCU and other programs.

“Words can't really describe how electric the arena was,” he said. “I loved seeing Razorback fans at their best supporting the Hogs to a big win. It was just great to have the opportunity to see two great teams leave it on the floor. I was definitely ready to play.”

On3.com rates Burgess the No. 9 power forward and No. 43 overall prospect in the nation. He averaged 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists for the Panthers as a sophomore.

Five-star sophomore Jalen Montonati, 6-7 and 175 pounds, of Owasso, Okla., was throughly impressed with his trip.

“It was an amazing atmosphere and an even better game,” he said. “It was probably the loudest game I’ve ever been to and some of the fans even showed me some love walking down by the court. The Arkansas coaching staff showed me and my family great hospitality and it was a great experience, and I’m looking forward to coming back sometime soon.”

ESPN rates him a 5-star recruit, the No. 3 small forward and No. 11 overall prospect in the nation in the 2026 class.

Class of 2026 guard Jacob Lanier rarely sat down during the game while hanging out with Montonati.

“The atmosphere was great from the start to the finish,” Lanier said. “I never sat down for more than five minutes. I had a great time getting to hang out with Jalen and his family, going on the court and in the locker room. Overall, it was a great experience and I really appreciate Arkansas for inviting me out.”

Lanier, 6-5 and 175 pounds, of Maumelle, has offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech, Clemson, California, Missouri, Arizona State, TCU, Ole Miss and other schools.

On3.com rates Lanier the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 28 overall prospect in his class.