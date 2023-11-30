Holiday-themed happenings help groups

Gaslight Gala
The Clayton House Museum in Fort Smith will welcome guests for the Gaslight Gala tomorrow evening, which will feature carriage rides, cocktails, live and silent auctions, live music by RainKings and festive fare, organizers said.
