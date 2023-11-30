Holiday-themed happenings help groups

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Carin Schoppmeyer

The Clayton House and its gazebo are shown in this photo. The Gaslight Gala set for Dec. 1 at the historic mansion will help support the museums support museum programs, promotion and preservation. The fundraiser will feature carriage rides, cocktails, live and silent auctions, live music by RainKings and festive fare. (Courtesy photo/The Clayton House - Carmen Taylor)

Gaslight Gala

The Clayton House Museum in Fort Smith will welcome guests for the Gaslight Gala tomorrow evening, which will feature carriage rides, cocktails, live and silent auctions, live music by RainKings and festive fare, organizers said.

The