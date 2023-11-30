Investigative teams offer reward for information in Fort Smith woman’s 1994 death

FORT SMITH -- Organizations All the Lost Girls and the Who Killed Melissa Witt Investigative Team are offering a $29,000 reward for information regarding Witt's disappearance and death ahead of the 29th anniversary.

All the Lost Girls' website states on Thursday, Dec. 1, 1994, between 6:30 and 7 p.m., Melissa "Missy" Witt, 19, is assumed to have disappeared from the Bowling World in Fort Smith, as her keys and were found in the parking lot and witnesses later told police they heard a woman screaming.

Witt's car was discovered in the parking lot of Bowling World days later, and beside the car was one of her hoop earrings, a broken hair clip and blood stains.

Witt was found dead by two trappers hunting near Turner Bend in the Ozark National Forest on Jan. 13, 1995. The site is roughly 45 miles from Fort Smith.

Witt was missing all her belongings, including clothing and jewelry.

All the Lost Girls is looking for information that can help them identify a short-stature man with a mustache and glasses wearing a blue shirt, jeans, brown boots and a white or light-colored baseball cap that was seen standing outside of Bowling World on the sidewalk smoking and is likely to have heard and/or saw the altercation between Witt and her abductor, according to officials.

They are also looking for a couple with a young boy between the ages of 8 and 10-years-old at the time that walked across the parking lot and entered Bowling World. All the Lost Girls said the woman was reported as short with blonde fluffy hair and wearing a tan or light-colored sweater with stripes. All the Lost Girls says the man was reported to be taller than the woman.

If anyone has any information on the persons of interest, they can call All the Lost Girls' confidential hotline at (800) 440-1922 or email confidentially at whokilledmissywitt@gmail.com.