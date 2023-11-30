Jonesboro inexperienced but talented

If there was a belief that there'd be a precipitous drop with Jonesboro's boys basketball team this season, it may be a good idea to think again.

The Golden Hurricane don't appear to be tailing off any time soon.

Jonesboro (3-0) did what it needed in strolling to the Rumble on the Ridge title last week at Forrest City, and it'll try to do the same today when the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic begins.

"Man, we're expecting to see a lot of really, highly competitive games," Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift said of the tournament, which is in its 36th year. "For us, we're going to face a really good Cedar Ridge team right off the bat that's going to throw everything at us from a defensive standpoint. We're going to see a 1-3-1, we'll probably see a triangle-and-2. ... We're going to see stuff that we've got to try to make plays against.

"For this particular group, we need to see that, and I'm looking forward to it."

This year's version of the Golden Hurricane doesn't have several of the names that dotted their roster last season when they won a state championship in their debut season in the state's largest classification.

Five players from last year's title team are playing basketball at the next level, including four who started in the championship game in early March. But there has rarely been a time during Swift's illustrious coaching career -- in which he has won 601 games -- where he's not had a group not in the title mix.

Jonesboro returns a slew of players who've been waiting in the wings. That patience figures to pay off this season, which seemed evident in Forrest City when the Golden Hurricane outlasted teams from Tennessee and Mississippi to walk away with the crown.

Junior guard C.J. Larry, who was the lone returning starter who played in last season's championship game, scored 16 points in Jonesboro's 52-46 win over Lavergne, Tenn., in the final and earned most valuable player honors. Chris Stacy, Caleb Chew and Myreion Taylor were named to the all-tournament team, while Luke Baltz, another player who provided key minutes in games a year ago, had big moments throughout the event as well.

"You know, last week was good for our young team, especially in that last one," Swift said. "We're down eight with three minutes to go, and we ended that game on a 14-0 run. I think that will do a lot for their confidence moving forward.

"Of course, we know it'll get tougher for us, starting with our tournament this week. But to be honest, nothing really surprised us last week because we have high expectations for ourselves."

Swift said he isn't oblivious to what some have said about his team, particularly the narrative of them being "down," but he's never been one to buy into to outside talk. He did note that the Golden Hurricane are smaller than usual and inexperienced, which was expected after losing the production that he did.

The talent, though, hasn't gone anywhere. While it may take some time for the team to get the kind of cohesion and consistent scoring that Swift wants, don't expect to see the defending champions taking a back seat to anyone, and that includes a loaded Class 6A.

But Jonesboro will get tested extensively in the Golden Hurricane Classic. Other in-state teams participating including Fayetteville, West Memphis, Osceola, Nettleton and Marked Tree, which will play in Cedar Ridge's place Friday. The Timberwolves will return Saturday.

Out-of-state schools that'll be present include Clarksville (Tenn.) Rossview, which won a regional title last season, and Bartlett, Tenn., which features four collegiate commits, including Arkansas State signee R'Chaun King, a 6-6 forward, and Jack Shackelford, a 6-7 forward who's signed with Union, Tenn.

"It's going to get tougher for everyone as the tournament progresses," Swift said. "Nettleton and Rossville might be the best first-round matchup. And then the semifinals on Friday night, those are going to be wars. The whole tournament is set up to help everybody get ready for conference play.

"For us, what we're good at, what we're not good it, all of it is going to get exposed. But the good thing about it is that it's going to make us that much better."