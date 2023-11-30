JUCO TE target Genross commits to Hogs

Junior college tight end Gregory Genross has committed to Arkansas after seeing what the Hogs had to offer following an official visit to Fayetteville for the Florida International game on Nov. 18.

"The Hogs showed me the most love, love the environment, the people and Sam Pittman is a cool coach, would love to play for him,” Genross said.

Genross, 6-7 and 230 pounds, of Dodge City (Kan.) Community College visited the Razorbacks for the Florida International game on Nov. 18 and chose the Hogs over offers from Mississippi State, West Virginia, Utah State, Houston, New Mexico State and other programs.

He had 10 catches as a freshman for 92 yards and 1 touchdown. Genross has 15 receptions for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns with a long reception of 33 yards this season and was named first-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.

Genross, who was recruited by tight ends coach Morgan Turner, is expected to enroll at Arkansas in January.

He is the 19th commitment for the 2024 class.