Judge allows nonprofit to intervene in litigation over ouster of 2 Little Rock housing authority commissioners

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors will allow the nonprofit Central Arkansas Housing Corporation and three of its former board members to intervene in litigation over the ouster of two Little Rock housing authority commissioners, she said on Thursday.

H. Lee Lindsey and Leta Anthony sued the city and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Oct. 13 after the Little Rock Board of Directors voted to remove them from the housing authority's board on Sept. 26.

Attorney Rickey Hicks later filed the motion to intervene on Oct. 26 on behalf of Lindsey, Anthony, Kenyon Lowe Sr. and the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, citing the decision of the reconstituted housing authority board that removed them from the nonprofit's board.

Connors issued the verbal ruling on Thursday after listening to arguments from Hicks and City Attorney Tom Carpenter. Also in the courtroom to address the judge was attorney Sylvester Smith, who is representing Lindsey and Anthony in the initial complaint.

Regarding her decision to grant the motion to intervene, Connors said the removal of the housing authority commissioners triggered the removal of the board members of the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation.



