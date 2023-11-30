Last-minute deal gains another day of cease-fire





JERUSALEM -- Israel and Hamas agreed today to extend a temporary truce by another day minutes before it was set to expire, said Qatar, which has been mediating between the two sides.

Negotiations on extending it came down to the wire, with last-minute disagreements over the hostages to be freed by Hamas in exchange for another day of a halt in fighting.

Word of the extension came just as the truce was to expire Wednesday at 11 p.m. Central Standard Time. The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the truce was being extended under the same terms as in the past, under which Hamas has released 10 Israeli hostages per day in exchange for the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners.

The announcement followed a last-minute standoff earlier today, with Hamas saying Israel had rejected a proposed list that included seven living captives and the remains of three who the group said were killed in previous Israeli airstrikes. Israel later said Hamas submitted an improved list, paving the way for the extension.

Negotiators had been working into today to hammer out details for a further extension of the truce. The expectation had been to extend the pause in fighting for at least another day or two, with the focus on releasing women and children.

Late Wednesday, Hamas released 16 hostages in what was to have been the last swap for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel under the current Gaza truce.

The Israeli military said a group of 10 Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals had been returned to Israel, where they were being taken to hospitals to be reunited with their families. Earlier, two Russian-Israeli women were freed by Hamas in a separate release.

Meanwhile, Israel released another group of Palestinian prisoners early today. A bus carrying some of the Palestinian detainees was seen arriving in the West Bank city of Ramallah before dawn.

International pressure has mounted for the cease-fire to continue as long as possible after nearly eight weeks of Israeli bombardment and a ground campaign in Gaza that has killed thousands of Palestinians, uprooted three quarters of the population of 2.3 million and led to a humanitarian crisis. Israel has welcomed the release of dozens of hostages in recent days and says it will maintain the truce if Hamas keeps freeing captives.

Still, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscored on Wednesday that Israel will resume its campaign to eliminate Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for 16 years and orchestrated the deadly attack on Israel that triggered the war.

"After this phase of returning our abductees is exhausted, will Israel return to fighting? So my answer is an unequivocal yes," he said. "There is no way we are not going back to fighting until the end."

He spoke ahead of a visit to the region by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to press for further extensions of the truce and hostage releases. Blinken arrived in Israel late Wednesday.

In the West Bank, Israeli troops killed two Palestinian boys -- an 8-year-old and a 15-year-old -- during a raid on the town of Jenin, Palestinian health officials said. Security footage showed a group of boys in the street who start to run, except for one who falls to the ground, bleeding.

The Israeli military said its troops fired on people who threw explosives at them but did not specify whether it was referring to the boys, who are not seen throwing anything. Separately, the military said its troops killed two Islamic Jihad militants during the raid.

So far, the Israeli onslaught in Gaza seems to have had little effect on Hamas' rule, evidenced by its ability to conduct complex negotiations, enforce the cease-fire among other armed groups, and orchestrate the release of hostages. Hamas leaders, including Yehya Sinwar, have likely relocated to the south.

With Israeli troops holding much of northern Gaza, a ground invasion south will likely bring an escalating cost in Palestinian lives and destruction.

Most of Gaza's population is now crammed into the south. The truce has brought them relief from bombardment, but the days of calm have been taken up in a frenzied rush to obtain supplies to feed their families as aid enters in greater, but still insufficient, amounts.

The United States, Israel's main ally, has shown greater reticence over the impact of the war in Gaza. The Biden administration has told Israel that if it launches an offensive in the south, it must operate with far greater precision.

ISRAEL'S HOSTAGE DILEMMA

The plight of the captives and shock from Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel have galvanized Israeli support for the war. But Netanyahu is under pressure to bring the hostages home and could find it difficult to resume the offensive if there's a prospect for more releases.

Since the initial truce began on Friday, both sides have been releasing women and children. Israeli officials say Gaza militants still hold around 20 women, who would be released in a few days if the swaps continue at the current rate.

After that, keeping the truce going depends on tougher negotiations over the release of around 126 men Israel says are held captive -- including several dozen soldiers.

For men -- and especially soldiers -- Hamas is expected to push for comparable releases of Palestinian men or prominent detainees, a deal Israel may resist.

An Israeli official involved in hostage negotiations said talks on a further extension for release of civilian males and soldiers were still preliminary, and that a deal would not be considered until all the women and children are out. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing.

With Wednesday's releases, a total of 73 Israelis, including dual nationals, have been freed during the six-day truce, most of whom appear physically well but shaken. Another 24 hostages -- 23 Thais and one Filipino -- have also been released. Before the cease-fire, Hamas released four hostages, and the Israeli army rescued one. Two others were found dead in Gaza.

So far, most of the 180 Palestinians freed from Israeli prisons have been teenagers accused of throwing stones and firebombs during confrontations with Israeli forces. Several were women convicted by Israeli military courts of attempting to attack soldiers.

Palestinians have celebrated the release of people they see as having resisted Israel's decadeslong military occupation of lands they want for a future state.

HOSTAGES SAID KILLED

Concern for members of the Bibas family -- a mother and her two young children who have become symbols of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip -- deepened Wednesday afternoon when Hamas' armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, claimed the three had been killed in Israeli airstrikes.

The claim could not be independently verified. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military's chief spokesperson, said it was assessing the accuracy of the Hamas statement, and on Israeli television, Benny Gantz, a member of the war Cabinet, said the claims could be part of Hamas' "psychological warfare."

The Bibas family said in a statement that they hoped the claims would be "refuted by military officials" and thanked the Israeli public for its support.

The three -- Shiri Bibas, 32; Ariel Bibas, 4; and Kfir Bibas, 10 months old -- were among the roughly 240 people taken hostage by Hamas and other groups Oct. 7. Shiri Bibas, terror painted across her face, appeared in footage filmed by the gunmen at Kibbutz Nir Oz as she held her two red-haired children close to her chest. Bibas' husband, Yarden Bibas, was also kidnapped and could be seen in one video, bloodied, as he was placed on a truck headed into Gaza.

Ariel has been described as a boy who loves toy tractors and cars. Kfir, the youngest hostage in Gaza, was just starting to eat solid foods.

Worries about the family were already high. The initial cease-fire, a four-day pause in hostilities, included an agreement that at least 50 women and children would be exchanged for 150 Palestinian women and children imprisoned in Israeli jails. With each day of the hostage release, concern for the family has grown as it became clear that they were not on the list of people being freed.

On Wednesday morning, Yifat Zailer, Shiri Bibas' cousin, described waiting for the lists of hostages set to be freed as "this horrible mathematical equation."

"Our hearts skip a beat every time," Zailer said. "It's really hard to breathe."

The family had already been through what Zailer called "a twisted reality from hell." Her aunt and uncle, Yosi Silberman and Margit Silberman Schnaider, were killed in the Oct. 7 assault.

TENSE CALM IN GAZA

For Palestinians in Gaza, the truce's calm has been overwhelmed by the search for aid and by horror as they see the extent of destruction.

In the north, residents described entire residential blocks as leveled in Gaza City and surrounding areas. The smell of decomposing bodies trapped under collapsed buildings fills the air, said Mohmmed Mattar, a 29-year-old resident of Gaza City who searches for the dead under rubble or left in the streets.

In the south, the truce has allowed more aid to be delivered from Egypt -- up to 200 trucks a day. But aid officials say it is not enough. At a distribution center in Rafah, large crowds line up daily for bags of flour but supplies run out quickly.

"Every day, we come here ... we spend money on transportation to get here, just to go home with nothing," said one woman in line, Nawal Abu Namous.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said some 111,000 people have respiratory infections and 75,000 have diarrhea, more than half of them under 5 years old.

"We want this war to stop," said Omar al-Darawi, who works at the overwhelmed Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in central Gaza.

Information for this article was contributed by Wafaa Shurafa, Jack Jeffery and Melanie Lidman of The Associated Press and Talya Minsberg of The New York Times.

A Palestinian boy walks outside a heavily damaged hotel in Gaza City on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, the sixth day of the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. International mediators on Wednesday worked to extend the truce in Gaza, encouraging Hamas militants to keep freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further relief from Israel's air and ground offensive.(AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)



This photo released by the GPO, Meirav Tal, center, reunites with her family, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at Sourasky Medical Center, Israel, after being released from Hamas captivity. (GPO/Handout via AP)



Faith leaders from the Druze, Muslim, Jewish and Christian communities hold an interfaith prayer at Kibbutz Kfar Azza near the Israel-Gaza border, the site of an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas who killed some 1,200 people, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)



Thai nationals walk to a bus as they leave the Shamir Hospital in Ramle, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, on their way back to Thailand, after being released from Hamas custody. International mediators on Wednesday worked to extend the truce in Gaza, encouraging Hamas militants to keep freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further relief from Israel's air and ground offensive.(AP Photo/Maya Levin)



A relative mourns 15-year-old Basil Abu Al-Wafa, who was killed during an Israeli military raid on Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)



Palestinians cook bread by their destroyed homes in Kuza' a Gaza Strip during the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



Palestinians flee an Israeli military raid on Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)



Palestinians look at the aftermath of an Israeli military raid on Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)







Druze faith leaders tour Kibbutz Kfar Azza with their Muslim, Jewish and Christian counterparts ahead of an interfaith joint prayer near the Israel-Gaza border on Wednesday. (AP/Maya Alleruzzo)





