Truth will set us free

When will we as Arkansans and Americans stop pledging allegiance to lies, conspiracy theories, and the Donald Trump brand and start pledging ourselves to God, truth, and the real-deal American way? It's about time we all come out of the dark and into the marvelous light that anything Trump stands for is selfishly wrong. A man running for president to stay in power and out of jail--really?

Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set us free. Let's all get free together!

DAVID LEWIS

Little Rock

She's too old for that

Is Dolly a little long in the tooth to be strutting around in shorts that barely cover her backside? She's pushing 80. I strongly suspect she will be doing this when she's using a cane. I've heard that her cosmetic surgeon just bought the state of Texas.

Shouldn't someone tell her, "Dolly, it's time to hang up the bra"?

GARY USELTON

Benton

If an ally is wrong ...

Let me state upfront that I have a poor grasp on the situation in the Middle East. As I read the history, there is no "right" way that only supports one side. While I support our ally Israel, I do not support any ally (right or wrong) whether that be Canada, the UK or Israel. If Israel is wrong, or any other ally, I would ask our president, Senate and House to oppose their action, as we would oppose any nation that we thought was wrong.

From what I can read there is plenty of blame on both sides. When you read even a cursory history it becomes apparent that there are many events that are problematic and would and should cause anger in me whichever side I was on. For example, the decision to carve out a state and cede it to people who had not controlled that land for over 2,000 years. If this should be applied to the Americas, I can see where some people might object to giving Arkansas back to the Osage or Texas back to the Comanche, particularly if, after a few years, the Osage decided that they were going to reclaim some of the land that was originally ceded because some found use for it. This is what has happened to the people of Palestine.

For more than 75 years some of these people have been without a homeland. I believe I might be a little angry if I felt that I had been robbed of my home and was often treated as a second-class citizen or non-person.

MARK WEATHERTON

North Little Rock

Protecting children

With regard to Gov. Sarah Sanders' appointment of former state Sen. Jason Rapert to the Arkansas State Library Board, I understand Governor Sanders' desire to protect our children.

Would that go so far as to, say, banning the Bible because children may learn of David's adultery with Bathsheba and murder of her husband to hide the evidence of adultery, or read the book of Judges, or even learn of Jesus' refusal to condemn the women caught in adultery?

RON JACOBS

Little Rock

Father of state FOIA

In all the reporting and commentary on recent efforts to gut the Freedom of Information Act, which guarantees public access to the records and deliberations of government bodies, the usual short histories of the law fail to name the father of the FOIA, which was enacted in 1967. Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller is often credited with the law, perhaps the most important governmental reform since Reconstruction. Rockefeller indeed made the bill an administration bill, which kept it at the top of the Senate and House calendars, and he signed it into law and praised it. Otherwise, he had nothing to do with its passage. It passed both houses--132 Democrats and three Republicans--without even one "no" vote. Both political parties endorsed it.

The father of the FOIA was Robert S. McCord, then editor and publisher of the North Little Rock Times and later an editor at both the Arkansas Democrat and Arkansas Gazette. McCord and his weekly paper were in a constant struggle with North Little Rock city officials, notably Mayor William F. "Casey" Laman, who liked to deliberate in private and withhold records from the newspapers. McCord was a founder and president of the Arkansas chapter of Sigma Delta Chi (now the Society of Professional Journalists), which took on the FOIA as its first crusade. McCord got his pal Sen. Ben Allen to be the lead sponsor in the Senate and his North Little Rock neighbor and friend, Rep. Leon Holsted, to handle it in the House.

Bob's postwar classmate at the University of Arkansas and lifetime buddy, the celebrated lawyer Phillip M. Carroll, an attorney for the Gazette, had a hand in drafting the bill, and then was McCord's attorney in his historic lawsuit against the North Little Rock mayor over the city's refusal to abide by the new law. Laman v. McCord, the Arkansas Supreme Court's unanimous decision favoring McCord, carried Justice George Rose Smith's often recited sentence declaring the act a vital reform that must always be interpreted literally and liberally in favor of the people's right to know what their government was doing.

ERNEST DUMAS

Little Rock

Hope, thankfulness

Just wanted to echo the sentiment of Mary Ann Stafford of Maumelle regarding the Thanksgiving editorial in this newspaper. What a beautiful message of hope and thankfulness! This is definitely one opinion the Democrat-Gazette should reprint annually so that we may be reminded of all that is good in the world. Keep up the great work.

CAROL SCHOLTENS

Little Rock