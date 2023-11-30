Loose dogs a problem, southwest Little Rock residents say

Residents in one southwest Little Rock neighborhood are calling for the city to do more to reduce the number of dogs running loose through their area.

Both a city board member and an animal services employee who met with the residents during a rally held Wednesday by Arkansas Community Organizations said that they are working to address the issue.

At the rally, which took place at the corner of Baseline and Hilaro Springs roads, the residents shared stories about their encounters with dogs running free, and urged the city to fulfill four "demands":

Educate the public about municipal leash laws and associated fines.

End a $25 fee the Little Rock Animal Village charges to surrender an animal.

Patrol problem areas.

Fully staff Little Rock's animal services division.

Crystal Alexander-Berry's 10-year-old daughter, Victorious, has been bitten twice in the past year by unleashed dogs. While she avoided serious injury both times, Victorious had to get medical care that included painful shots. She's also been chased by dogs while walking home and has had to knock on neighbors' doors to get help.

"I was panicking," she said of once instance. "And I got so scared that I freezed up."

Alexander-Berry said some of her neighbors carry sticks or even stun guns when they so much as check their mail, lest they be threatened by canines.

"They really need to address this, because it's dangerous," she said.

William Gerard, 54, also showed up to speak at the event. He said he's never been bitten, but has been barked at by plenty of dogs running around the neighborhood. A lifelong dog owner, he said not everyone is aware of the city's leash laws. In Little Rock, dogs must be securely confined behind a fence or otherwise restrained on an owner's property, or they must be controlled by means of a leash or other method, according to the municipal code.

The residents said better education through signage and notices in English and Spanish can help people to more clearly understand -- and be able to follow -- the city's ordinances regarding pets.

Assistant animal services manager Bernard Bracely, who attended the event and listened to residents' requests, said signage is a good idea and that he would take steps to get several developed and distributed in the area.

"That's something we've never tried," said Bracely, a 23-year veteran of the job.

The residents encouraged the city to consider ending a $25 fee the Little Rock Animal Village, the city's animal shelter, charges to take in surrendered animals. They said that people who don't wish to pay the fee often instead dump animals in their area.

Bracely said the shelter is already full of dogs, but that he is aware that such dumping is taking place and animal services responds when possible. However, he said that the city may want to consider stiffening penalties for those who dump animals because, if the consequences aren't steep enough, "they'll go right out there and do it again."

The residents asked animal services to make regular patrols in areas where loose dogs are reported most often, and to ensure their division is fully staffed.

Bracely said animal services currently has only four officers, making that a difficult request to meet. However, he and at-large City Director Joan Adcock, who also came to the event, encouraged residents to continue making reports to animals services whenever dogs in violation of city code are spotted.

If residents wish to make a non-emergency report after hours they can dial 311. However, they should dial 911 in the event of an emergency, such as an animal attack.

"Y'all can help me more than I can help y'all," Bracely said, pointing out that residents often know where these loose dogs or dogs in violation of other city ordinances can be found.

The animal services division is budgeted to have six total officers. However, Adcock said higher salaries offered for similar roles in other neighboring cities, including North Little Rock, has made recruiting and retaining employees for the position has been difficult. Adcock said she hoped next year's budget for the division will be higher, which could entice more people to take on the job with Little Rock.

"I think the budget's going to help a lot with these problems," she said.

A proposed 2024 budget ordinance is scheduled for a first reading during the city's board meeting on Tuesday, though members may decide to advance the measure through all three readings at that time, adopting the budget during the single session.

In the meantime, Bracely encouraged residents to continue coming to the division with their concerns, and with proposed solutions.

"If y'all come up with ideas to help us solve the problem, I'm all for it," Bracely said.