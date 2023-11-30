Loyola Marymount men 90, Central Arkansas 63

MEN

Loyola Marymount 90, Central Arkansas 63

The University of Central Arkansas lost its seventh game in a row Wednesday night against Loyola Marymount at Los Angeles.

The Bears (1-8) were outscored 54-32 in the second half as the Lions (5-3) shot 51.5% (17 of 33) from the field, 12 of 12 from the free-throw line and made eight three-pointers.

For the game, UCA shot 34.3% (24 of 70) from the field overall and 25.9% (7 of 27) on three-pointers. Freshman Tucker Anderson led UCA with 17 points off the bench. Johannes Kirsipuu and Elias Cato added 15 points each.

Dominic Harris led the Lions with 31 points, including seven 3threepointers, off the bench. Alex Merkviladze added 22 points.

Justice Hill (Little Rock Christian) scored six points for Loyola Marymount, shooting 1 of 10 from the field.