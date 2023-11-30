Police beat: Mother, aunt held in baby’s overdose

Mother, aunt held

in baby's overdose

A woman and her sister face felony charges after police say at least one of them smoked fentanyl around an infant, causing the girl to overdose.

Little Rock police around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday arrived at Arkansas Children's Hospital, where they spoke with a caseworker who informed them of a girl less than a year old who had been brought to the hospital after a fentanyl overdose, according to an arrest report. The report doesn't list the baby's condition.

Officers spoke with the girl's mother, 29-year-old Chinyere Ogbulankwo, who said she was at her sister's apartment when the exposure occurred, the report says. Police said they also learned Ogbulankwo was violating an order of protection in which her daughter is the protected party.

Police said they went to the Geyer Springs Road apartment around 9:30 a.m. to check on the condition of another child after the baby's overdose and made contact with Ogbulankwo's sister, Porcha Ogbulankwo, 33. She told police she smoked fentanyl while her niece was at the apartment, the report says.

The two women face felony charges of exposing a person to fentanyl and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, while Chinyere faces two additional misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order. Both were being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday night, an online inmate roster showed.