Names and Faces





Rising actor Jonathan Majors appeared in court in New York on Wednesday for the start of jury selection in his domestic violence trial. The 34-year-old actor, who had breakout roles in films including "Creed III" and was set to be the next Marvel film supervillain, was arrested in March after a confrontation with his girlfriend at the time, Grace Jabbari, during a car ride in Manhattan. Prosecutors said Jabbari had grabbed a phone out of Majors' hand after reading a text that said "Wish I was kissing you right now." As he tried to grab it back, Jabbari said he pulled her finger, twisted an arm behind her back and hit her face. Majors' attorneys maintain that Jabbari was the aggressor during the fight. The judge for the case, Michael Gaffey, noted on Wednesday that Jabbari's arrest last month after a cross-complaint by Majors was "very unusual." While Jabbari had been taken in, all charges were dropped against her the next day. "Did this only come about because of the high-profile nature of the case?" Gaffey asked. Majors is charged with misdemeanors including assault, and could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if he is convicted.

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter's use of a Roman Catholic church in Brooklyn as a backdrop for parts of a recent music video led to its pastor's being stripped of administrative duties and a Mass being held to restore the church's "sanctity." In the video for her song "Feather," released on Oct. 31, Carpenter is seen in scenarios with men performing activities such as taking nonconsensual photos before dying in varying manners. One section includes her dancing around four coffins while in a short black dress and veil and in front of the altar at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Brooklyn, N.Y. The church's priest, Msgr. Jamie Gigantiello, said in a letter to the congregation that he had been under the impression the majority of the filming in September would take place outside the building. While he will still maintain his pastoral role, Gigantiello said in the Nov. 6 letter, he was relieved of his administrative duties at the Church by Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan. Representatives for Carpenter did not immediately respond to requests for comment by the Los Angeles Times, and Brennan reconsecrated the church at a Mass, according to the Diocese of Brooklyn.

Actors Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good arrive at court for a jury selection on Major's domestic violence case, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)



