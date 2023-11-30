NBA Best Bets and Bold Predictions: Clippers vs. Warriors

The Clippers and Warriors, two prospective NBA title contenders, have both gotten off to slow starts this season. Los Angeles (8–9) and Golden State (8–10) occupy 10th and 11th place, respectively, in the Western Conference ahead of Thursday nights matchup, the first of four meetings this year between the two Pacific Division foes.

Home-court advantage was the decisive factor in the 2022-23 season series as the home team took each game. The Warriors were one of the league's best teams on their home floor a season ago, when they posted a 33–8 record at the Chase Center, but theyre off to a 3–6 start so far this year.

The Clippers have the same record on the road, though they started off 0–6 and have won their last three away from L.A., including a 131–117 win over the Kings on Wednesday. Golden States most recent game was also against Sacramento, a 124–123 loss on Tuesday.

The Warriors will be without Chris Paul (leg) and Gary Payton II (calf) while Norman Powell (leg) is a game-time decision for the Clippers.

Kawhi Leopnard is coming off a 34-point effort in Wednesdays win over the Kings. Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Odds

Spread: Clippers +4.5 (-105) | Warriors -4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: LAC (+165) | GSW (-213)

Total: 227.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Thursday, Nov. 30 | 10 p.m. ET | NBA TV

Los Angeles survived DeAaron Foxs 40-point effort thanks to a complete effort from its Big 3. Kawhi Leonard led the team with 34 points, James Harden added 26 (his most in a Clippers uniform) and Paul George chipped in 19. L.A. has traded wins and losses for the last week and is one win away from being .500 for the first time in almost a month.

The Clippers are 1–1 on back-to-backs this season and, crucially, Leonard and George have played in both. Los Angeles and Golden State will see each other again Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

The Warriors dropped a tight game to the Kings earlier this week in Draymond Greens first game back from a five-game suspension. Golden State got a 29-point double-double from Stephen Curry, another 29 points from Andrew Wiggins and 20 more from Klay Thompson. Still, it wasnt enough to get past Sacramento on the road.

Leonard is averaging just 21.8 points per game this season, which would be his lowest mark since his final year in San Antonio. However, hes coming off back-to-back 30-point games for the first time this year and is up against a Golden State defense thats struggled to slow down opposing offenses. The Warriors also arent the juggernaut they have been at home in the past, so theres a good chance the Clippers can keep up their momentum and get back to .500.

Best Bet: Kawhi Leonard Over 25.5 Points (-106)

Bold Prediction: Clippers Win Their Fourth Straight Road Game

