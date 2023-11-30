NFL DFS Week 13: Can’t Go Wrong With a Dolphins Stack

Quarterbacks Tua Tagavailoa, Dolphins Tua Tagavailoa, Dolphins Tua put up a stinker last week but faced a tough Jets defense. This week should be pretty different vs. a Commanders secondary that has allowed the most DFS points to opposing passers this season. Expect Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to benefit in this game, which has the highest total of the week at SI Sportsbook. C.J. Stroud, Texans Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports C.J. Stroud, Texans Stroud is not just in the Rookie of the Year conversion; hes in the MVP conversation as well. Stroud finished as the QB4 last week and I expect him to play well again this week at home vs. Denver. Denvers defense has been much better of late, but for the season, it has allowed the 11th-most DFS points to opposing quarterbacks. This game has the third-highest total of the week at SI Sportsbook, and I dont see it all coming from Denver. Brock Purdy, 49ers Brock Purdy, 49ers This Niners-Eagles matchup is bound to be the game of the week. SI Sportsbook has the total as the second-highest of the slate. The offenses are closely matched with each team scoring exactly 28.2 points per game this season; however, the Eagles have a much more generous defense -- allowing 22.2 points per game to opponents and the most DFS points to opposing quarterbacks across their last three contests.

Running Backs Alvin Kamara, Saints Alvin Kamara, Saints The receiving room is pretty beat up in New Orleans with Michael Thomas on IR and Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave suffering injuries last Sunday that could limit them this weekend. This is the perfect spot for Kamara to flash his receiving skills. The Lions have allowed the second-most yards per target to opposing runners this season (6.82), and no running back has been targeted more this season than Kamara, who is averaging 7.6 targets per game. Najee Harris/Jaylen Warren, Steelers Najee Harris/Jaylen Warren, Steelers Its hard to say who will go off in this matchup -- it could be both runners vs. this Arizona defense that has allowed the second-most DFS points to opposing runners this year. Warren is the more explosive runner, and hes got a lower salary, but Harris averaged 6.6 yards per carry last week on 15 attempts, putting up big numbers for those who invested. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins Raheem Mostert, Dolphins DeVon Achane could be back, which might limit Mostert a bit, but there should be enough to go around vs. the Commanders. Mosterts 13 rushing touchdowns are the most in the NFL so far this season and hes averaging an impressive 5.2 yards per carry.

Wide Receivers Tyreek Hill, Dolphins Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports Tyreek Hill, Dolphins Are you noticing a theme here? Start Dolphins! Yes, they will be chalk, but they are good chalk. Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns, and hes facing the team that has allowed the most yards per target and the most receiving touchdowns to wideouts this year. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers No team has allowed more DFS points to opposing wideouts this year than the Eagles. This game could be a shootout, and Aiyuk, who has the seventh-most receiving yards per game this season, should be front and center. Adam Thielen, Panthers Adam Thielen, Panthers Theres a new regime in Carolina, and well be looking for a spark on Sunday. We know Thielen is Bryce Youngs favorite target, and he should have no trouble connecting with the veteran vs. a Tampa Bay secondary that has allowed the fourth-most DFS points to opposing wide receivers this season. Terry McLaurin, Commanders Terry McLaurin, Commanders If were using a lot of Dolphins, we should also send some points back the other way in hopes this game total stays high. No team has more passing attempts than the Commanders, and McLaurin is the top target in this offense.