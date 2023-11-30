NFL Week 13 Preview: Best Games, Best Bets, Predictions

1. San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts has been in the middle of several exciting games in the last few weeks and this contest should be no different. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Dec. 3 | 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Spread: 49ers -2.5 (-125) | Eagles +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: SF (-150) | PHI (+125)

Total: 46.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) Philadelphia is a home underdog Sunday for the first time since 2021. The Eagles are 5–0 in front of their fans this season and have won their last eight at the Linc, including a 31–7 rout of the 49ers in the NFC Championship. Both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback Josh Johnson were injured in that game, which ultimately doomed San Francisco. Now, a largely healthy 49ers team has a chance to avenge that defeat and gain ground on the No. 1 overall seed. San Franciscos 31–13 win over Seattle on Thanksgiving was its third in a row. Christian McCaffrey led the charge on offense with over 100 total yards and two scores and the defense held the Seahawks to two field goals at home — Seattles only touchdown came on a pick-six. The 49ers have excelled since their Week 9 bye, outscoring their opponents 92-30. Only the Cowboys (+162) have a better point differential than San Francisco (+140). Buffalo almost upset Philadelphia last week but the Eagles survived thanks to a clutch kick from Jake Elliott that forced overtime, where Jalen Hurts won the game with his second rushing score. Philadelphias defense surrendered the most points it has all year in the 37–34 triumph and improved to 7–1 in one-score games. The Eagles have the best record against the spread in the NFL at 7–2–2 and theyre in a rare position as an underdog. San Francisco has slipped up at times away from the Bay, though the 49ers have won their last two road games by double digits. Sundays result could decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC and thus where a potential playoff rematch would take place in January. Verderames pick: Eagles +2.5, Over 46.5 (Philadelphia 30, San Francisco 27)

Manzanos pick: Eagles +2.5, Over 46.5 (Philadelphia 33, San Francisco 31)

Woods pick: Eagles +2.5, Over 46.5 (San Francisco 27, Philadelphia 26)

2. Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys Tony Pollard could have a big night Thursday against a less-than-stellar Seattle run defense. Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Thursday, Nov. 30 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

Spread: Seahawks +9.5 (-118) | Cowboys -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: SEA (+350) | DAL (-500)

Total: 47.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) Seattle has dropped its last three on the road while Dallas has been nothing short of dominant at home. The Cowboys are 5–0 with a plus-145 point differential at AT&T Stadium, which explains the hefty spread for Thursdays matchup. The Seahawks recent struggles have put their playoff hopes in jeopardy, especially considering their schedule down the stretch. After Thursdays 31–13 loss to the 49ers, Seattle has lost three of four with Dallas, San Francisco again and Philadelphia on deck. Since the start of October, the Seahawks have been held under 20 points in half of their games and Geno Smith only has one more touchdown (eight) than interceptions (seven). Dallas 45–10 triumph over the Commanders on Thanksgiving was its seventh by 20-plus points. It also continued the Cowboys streak of beating up on sub-.500 teams — theyre 0–2 against teams with winning records. Dak Prescott recorded his third game with four touchdowns this season last time out and he and Tony Pollard could both be in for big outings against a Seattle defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league against both the pass and run. Only Philadelphia covers more often than Dallas (8–3), which is also tied for the highest over hit rate in the league (7–4). Its been a rough few weeks for Seahawks bettors as the team is just 1–3–1 against the spread over its last five — the over has hit more often than not for Seattle during that stretch as its defense has struggled. Verderames pick: Cowboys -9.5, Over 47.5 (Dallas 31, Seattle 20)

Manzanos pick: Seahawks +9.5, Over 47.5 (Dallas 34, Seattle 27)

Woods pick: Cowboys -9.5, Over 47.5 (Dallas 34, Seattle 20)

3. Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans Sean Payton has the Broncos back in the playoff race and a win Sunday over the Texans would put them in good position.; Denny Medley/USA Today network Game info: Sunday, Dec. 3 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, TX

Spread: Broncos +3.5 (-133) | Texans -3.5 (+105)

Moneyline: DEN (+135) | HOU (-161)

Total: 45.5 Over (-118) | Under (-110) Denver is in Houston for a pivotal game this week between two wild-card hopefuls. The Broncos beat the Browns on Sunday for their fifth straight win while the Texans just saw their three-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Jaguars. That was just Houstons second loss at NRG Stadium of the year and first since Week 2; the oddsmakers expect the home team to get back on track against one of the hottest teams in the league. Turnovers once again propelled Denver to victory last week. Sean Paytons Broncos added three more to their league-leading tally (22) in a 29–12 win against the Browns. Russell Wilson had a pedestrian passing performance but he contributed to a big day for the team on the ground. The defense is allowing just 16 points per game during the win streak compared to the 33.3 it surrendered on average during the first six games of the season. The Texans couldnt complete the sweep of Jacksonville, falling 24–21 to their biggest competition in the AFC South. C.J. Stroud recorded his fourth straight game with 300 passing yards and totaled three touchdowns but Trevor Lawrence dissected Houstons secondary, something Demeco Ryans defense likely wont have to worry about against Wilson. The Texans are also one of the best teams in the league at taking care of the ball with only 10 turnovers in 11 games. Denver is one spot behind Houston in the standings even though both teams are 6–5 because the Texans hold the tiebreaker based on conference win percentage. A win for either team would go a long way toward ending their respective playoff droughts. Verderames pick: Broncos +3.5, Under 45.5 (Houston 23, Denver 21)

Manzanos pick: Broncos +3.5, Under 45.5 (Houston 23, Denver 20)

Woods pick: Texans -3.5, Under 45.5 (Houston 24, Denver 20)

4. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers Jordan Love is coming off perhaps his best game as a pro and now he gets to take on Patrick Mahomes in prime time. Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Dec. 3 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

Spread: Chiefs -6.5 (+100) | Packers +6.5 (-125)

Moneyline: KC (-275) | GB (+210)

Total: 41.5 Over (-118) | Under (-110) Slowly but surely, Green Bay is making a playoff push. The Packers went winless in October but theyve won three of their last four in November, including a 29–22 Thanksgiving upset over the Lions and now theyre right on the Vikings heels for the final NFC wild-card spot. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City got back on track last week with a 31–17 win in Las Vegas. The reigning MVP threw for his most yards since Week 7 and Travis Kelce also had his best outing in over a month. The Chiefs had lost twice in their previous three games to the Eagles and Broncos before dispatching their division foe. Theyre back on the road at Lambeau this Sunday in a prime-time spot. Jordan Love had perhaps his best game as a pro last Thursday in Detroit. He tied a career high with three touchdowns, did not commit a turnover or take a sack and made a few plays with his legs. Love found rookie Jayden Reed for a score and displayed a connection with Christian Watson thats been missing for much of the season. Green Bays defense forced three turnovers on Jared Goff and that ended up being the difference in the game. Overs have been a rarity for Kansas City this season. The Chiefs allow the third-fewest points per game (16.5) and the Packers are also top 10 by that metric (20.4). However, its worth noting this is tied for the lowest total of the season for Kansas City and the other game with a 41.5-point total against the Jets saw the over cash. Verderames pick: Chiefs -6.5, Over 42.5 (Kansas City 27, Green Bay 17)

Manzanos pick: Chiefs -6.5, Over 42.5 (Kansas City 30, Green Bay 20)

Woods pick: Chiefs -6.5, Over 42.5 (Kansas City 27, Green Bay 20)