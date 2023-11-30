OPINION | Gwen Rockwood: One retail running of the bulls was enough

I'm not a Black Friday shopper. I'm a Black Friday sleeper. While the stores see black on the bottom line, the only black I see is the inside of my eyelids while I dream about which Thanksgiving leftovers to eat first.
Black Friday is not for everyone
Today at 1:00 a.m.
