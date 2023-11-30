Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 30, 1923

BATESVILLE -- Homer W. Fox, county clerk, while in the record vault of the courthouse ... happened to look into an old chest filled with record books and documents that had not been touched for many years and discovered a quart bottle of "Earnheart's Old Standard" whiskey more than half full with a small whiskey glass over the top of the bottle. This brand of whiskey was famous in the county in the old days and was made by R. W. Earnheart, who ran a distillery near Batesville. ... Fox, when he made the discovery, went out and hunted up the city marshal, Charles C. Houston and, after describing to him just where the bottle was hidden, allowed him to go alone into the basement room and rescue the bottle. The marshal took it home for a relic.

50 years ago

Nov. 30, 1973

David Larry Nunn and William Henry Jentzsch, both of Salem near Benton, and Darris Lester Harris of Saline County were arrested Thursday by federal narcotics agents on charges of possession of marijuana. Nunn was additionally charged with possession of amphetamines. According to a sworn statement, William R. Sibley, a special agent with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration here, had found 500 pounds of marijuana in a camper owned by Harris. According to other sworn statements, J. Bernard Redd, special agent in charge of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration office here, had found about 31.8 ounces of marijuana in Jentzsch's bedroom and had found 1000 amphetamine tablets and 8.45 ounces of marijuana in Nunn's bedroom.

25 years ago

Nov. 30, 1998

An armed robbery soured the biggest shopping day of the year for the Conway's Wal-Mart Supercenter, company and police officials said Sunday. At 3 a.m. Saturday an armed, white male walked into the store, which is open 24 hours, and asked for a manager. He forced the manager to turn over the cash in the store, then left through the back door, said Conway Police spokesman Lt. Bill Milburn. The store will have to wait for an accountant's report before it can say for sure how much was taken. ... After leaving the store, the suspect drove away in a red Jeep Cherokee that police found abandoned two blocks away.

10 years ago

Nov. 30, 2013

A billboard that has raised concern among Harrison residents was vandalized early Friday morning. The billboard reading "Anti-Racist is a Code Word for Anti-White" went up in October to the irritation of the mayor, who has worked to rid Harrison of its reputation for racial discrimination. Early Friday, the phrase "Anti-White" was covered with yellow paint and replaced with "Love" in black paint. The message on the billboard now reads "Anti-Racist is a Code Word for Love." Paul Woodruff, assistant police chief in Harrison, said a witness saw the vandalism happening and called police shortly after midnight. The witness gave police the license plate number of a vehicle, but no arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon, he said.