OTHERS SAY: Electric truck comes with its own gas generator

A new electric truck will come with its own gas generator to improve reliability. That may sound like a headline from The Onion. But it's no joke.

Stellantis makes Ram pickups. Recently, the company announced a new electric version called the Ramcharger. It has an electric battery and a 27-gallon gas tank. That gas is used to recharge the battery, giving the pickup a range of 690 miles. Of that, 145 miles comes from the charged electric battery. The rest comes from gasoline recharging the electric battery.

Rarely do you get such a perfect visual of the shortcomings of the current electric vehicle market. EVs are dependable--as long as your gas tank is full. Buy an EV to lower emissions and make sure to stop by the gas station. No need to find a charger for your EV on the road, just fill 'er up.

The whole thing is even more absurd given that Stellantis is simply responding to government mandates. For almost four decades, the federal government has been telling automakers how many miles per gallon their vehicle fleet must average by imposing Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards.

The Ramcharger will increase the fuel efficiency of its fleet, allowing it to sell the product most of its customers want--gasoline-powered trucks.