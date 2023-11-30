Ribbon-cutting held for new bridge over the Spring River near Hardy





HARDY -- Jerry Lawson stood on a recently completed bridge over the Spring River on Wednesday and looked down at the old bridge, remembering what it was like as a kid in 1950 riding a school bus along that skinny slab of reinforced concrete.

"Today, you'd never drive a school bus full of kids across a bridge like that," he said as he chuckled. "You'd be on the world news if you even tried."

Nearly 100 state and local officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the new two-lane bridge along County Road 42, also known as Nine Mile Ridge Road, located about 2 1/2 miles northwest of Hardy.

The new elevated bridge has replaced the one-lane, low-water bridge that was originally built in 1914 -- one that was frequently flooded due to heavy rain. That sometimes prevented residents who lived near the river from being able to use it for a quick ride into town.

The water in that section of the river isn't deep -- oftentimes it's only ankle-deep -- but it can still be unnerving for people to cross the bridge by car because it is so narrow, low, muddy and slick. Some people are nervous to even walk across it.

Arkansas Highway Commission Chairman Alec Farmer said his grandmother and her friends years ago would come to that section of the river to find rocks for her home garden. She shared a few stories with him about driving across that bridge.

"When the weather was bad, it was impassable," Farmer said, adding that one of her grandmother's friends was so scared to cross it that she practically had to be "blindfolded and tied down" so that she wouldn't panic during the drive.

The one time Farmer rolled across the bridge, he did so with an uneasy feeling.

"I won't admit that I was scared, but I was relieved afterward," he said.

The new bridge is a stone's throw from the old one. It's a short distance from Riverbend Park, in an area that's popular with kayakers and nature lovers.

During the ceremony Wednesday, a bald eagle circled overhead while a group of officials -- including Farmer and Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor -- prepared to cut the ribbon to make the bridge opening official.

The $3.49 million project was awarded to Missouri-based contractor West Plains Bridge and Grading. Funding for the construction, which began in March 2021, came from federal, state and local sources, according to the Transportation Department.

Sharp County Judge Mark Counts served 26 years with the sheriff's office and said all of the county's first responders would need to add 20 minutes or more to their response times whenever the old bridge flooded.

Rescue calls to the bridge itself also were regularly made -- dozens per year, Counts said. Drivers would see the bridge under water and think they still had enough tire traction to make it across. Some did, but many didn't.

"It happened whenever it rained hard," Counts said of those emergency calls. "There were no casualties that I remember, but there were quite a bit of rescues.

"They'd have to use canoes and kayaks sometimes to rescue people," he said.

Farmer said one of his agency's engineers, one who had been with the Transportation Department for decades, recently told him that the Nine Mile Ridge Road bridge was one of "the biggest structural improvements this area has seen" since the start of his employment with the state.

He added that the bridge will have a "tremendous impact" on the community and make it so no one will have to take a detour to head into town after a hard rain.

Before any structure was built for crossing Spring River at that location, people would ford the river there because the water was usually shallow enough to cross, whether by horseback, in a horse and buggy or by foot. The place became known as Humphries Ford as far back as the 19th century, according to the Hardy History Association.

By the time Ford Model Ts were coming off the assembly line, the first slab of cement was laid down for crossing. Little improvement has been made to that makeshift bridge since then.

Officials at the event said the old bridge will be torn down and removed in the coming weeks.

The entire process of replacing the old bridge with the new one took about 10 years, Farmer said. There were easements and permits to attain in addition to the planning and construction.

Lawson and his wife, Judy, own a piece of the property where some of the construction took place.

He understood the need for the bridge, and that's why he didn't resist, but one of the casualties of the construction was the removal of an enormous cottonwood tree that he loved.

"That tree was so big. I'm telling you, six people clasping their hands together could not have reached around it," Lawson said. "I'm a nature lover, and I hated to see that beautiful tree go, but we had to have a bridge."





A map showing the location of the Spring River Bridge.





