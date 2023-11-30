WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

VALLEY SPRINGS 79, OZARK MOUNTAIN 47 Nate Helams and Logan Avery combined for 48 points as Valley Springs defeated Ozark Mountain in a nonconference game at Western Grove. The Tigers (12-3) used a 14-6 run in the second quarter to stretch a five-point lead into a 36-23 halftime cushion. Valley Springs then extended that lead to a 61-39 margin after three quarters. Helams led the Tigers with 27 points, followed Avery with 21 and Keyton Carnahan with 11. Tate Dixon led Ozark Mountain (4-8) with 16 points.

TOURNAMENTS

BILL GIBBS MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

At Benton Harmony Grove

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 56, BAUXITE 54 Dakota Walls had 10 points in the fourth quarter to get Mount Vernon-Enola (12-2) past the Miners. Wells finished with 30 points for the Warhawks. Landon Morton scored 14 points, and Mark Banks had 12 points for Bauxite (2-3).

WILLIAMS BAPTIST INVITATIONAL

At Walnut Ridge

CORNING 68, TUCKERMAN 60 Jayce Couch was clutch with 18 points to lift Corning (2-3) past the Bulldogs and into the next round. Spencer Blanchard totaled 13 points for the Bobcats, winners of back-to-back games. Amare Neal deposited 30 points for Tuckerman (5-6), which has lost five straight ballgames. Waylon Tackett added 15 points.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 63, MAYNARD 32 Hudson Rorex provided a team-high 22 points in a mercy-rule win for Sloan-Hendrix (10-4). Braxton Wall had 12 points for the Greyhounds. John Cline paced Maynard (7-7) with 13 points. Bobby Eddington dropped in with eight points.

REPUBLIC TOURNAMENT

At Republic, Mo.

SPRINGDALE 74, SPRINGFIELD (MO.) HILLCREST 48 Isaiah Sealy had 23 points as the Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season against Hillcrest during the opening round of the Republic (Mo.) Tournament. Aidan Gazaway added 12 points for Springdale (1-3), which advances to today's 7 p.m. game against Ozark, Mo. Brylan Sims had 11 points and led the Bulldogs with eight rebounds, while Jarvis Palmer contributed a team-high eight assists.

ROGERS 57, REPUBLIC, MO. 51

Rogers had to hold off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt after building a double-digit lead and defeated Republic during the opening round of the Republic Tournament. The Mounties led 43-33 after Rex Krout's layup with 2 minutes left in the third quarter and took a 46-37 cushion into the fourth quarter. Republic, however, scored six straight points to cut Rogers' lead to 46-43 and was within 51-48 before the Mounties clinched the with with free throws down the stretch. Krout led Rogers with 15 points, while Aidan Chronister added 12. The Mounties will play again in today's 8:30 p.m. game.

BEV STONE BORDER CLASSIC

At Omaha

JASPER 70, BERRYVILLE 40 Sawyer Willis scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter and led Jasper to a convincing victory over Berryville at the Bev Stone Border Classic at Omaha. Willis helped the Pirates build an early 20-11 edge, which grew to a 37-19 halftime margin. Jasper then blew the game open by outscoring Berryville 28-12 in the third quarter for a 65-31 cushion. Spencer Traywick added 18 points and Blake Williams 14 for Jasper. Peyton Smith finished with 11 for Berryville.

THE NEW SCHOOL 66, OMAHA 55 Jaiden Wilson poured in 28 points and the Cougars outscored Omaha 17-7 in the third quarter to reach the final of the Bev Stone Classic. Caleb Massey added 14 and Dante Snowden chipped in 10 for the Cougars (12-1), who trailed 35-30 at halftime. The New School advance to Saturday's final against Jasper.

GIRLS

BEV STONE BORDER CLASSIC

At Omaha

COTTER 42, OMAHA 30 Addi Decker filled up with 11 points, 4 assists and 4 steals as Cotter (6-6) outlasted the host team. Kylee Chastain had 10 points, 6 assists, 5 steals and 4 rebounds while Emma Jones tallied 10 points for the Lady Warriors, who forced 28 turnovers. Maddie Pyshny had 11 points for Omaha (4-5).

BILL GIBBS MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

At Benton Harmony Grove

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 65, MURFREESBORO 24 Dessie McCarty scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half for Mount Vernon-Enola (14-0), which had no problem staying undefeated. Alyssa Gilbert had 12 points, and Marlee Raby notched 11 points for the defending Class 2A champions. Jenna May clocked out with nine points to lead Murfreesboro (1-2).

WILLAMS BAPTIST INVITATIONAL

At Walnut Ridge

POCAHONTAS 44, RIVERSIDE 41 Jordyn Priest scored 15 points as Pocahontas (3-3) beat the top seed. Lauren Chester had eight points for the Lady Redskins. Ali Towles notched 15 points, and Carly Jo Womack scored 10 points for Riverside (7-3).

CARL JUNCTION TOURNAMENT

At Carl Junction, Mo.

SPRINGDALE 67, McDONALD COUNTY, MO. 45 Charleen Hudson had 24 points to lead four Springdale players in double figures as the Lady Bulldogs moved into the championship game of the Carl Junction (Mo.) Tournament. Springdale owned a 15-14 lead after one quarter but extended it to a 33-26 halftime margin. The Lady Bulldogs continued to pull away with a 54-38 margin after three quarters. Kaiya McCoy added 17 points for Springdale, while Aubrianna Wilson and Jakayla Bunch chipped in 10 apiece.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

BRYANT 72, SYLVAN HILLS 43 Kellen Robinson notched 24 points to lead Bryant (3-2) to its third consecutive win. R.J. Young ended with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, and Camarion Bead and Trent Ford both had nine points for the Hornets.

CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 64, LAFAYETTE COUNTY 59 Za'kyus Smith scored 32 points as Harmony Grove (1-0) outlasted the Cougars. Caleb Johnson added 15 points for the Hornets, who led 32-31 at halftime.

DUMAS 66, STUTTGART 56 Raylen Spratt tallied 21 points, 5 steals and 3 assists to send Dumas (4-0) to its fourth win. Billy Reddick and Joseph Jones each had 12 points, and Marcus Kilgore racked up 11 points for the Bobcats. Cain Price scored 18 points, and Deontae Clark collected 14 points and eight rebounds for Stuttgart (0-4). Landen Bryant also had nine points in the loss.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 43, MAYFLOWER 23 A big defensive effort aided Episcopal Collegiate (3-1), winners of three straight contests. Jaxon Coleman plowed through with 16 points, and Jack Schuhmacher had eight points for the Wildcats. Quin Clark also had six points but came up with 16 rebounds for the Wildcats.

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 66, MORRILTON 60 Sloan Hayes' 28 points supported Hot Springs Lakeside (2-1) in its tough victory over the Devil Dogs. A.J. Howard had 18 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, and River Cook chipped in with 12 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Rams.

IZARD COUNTY 73, QUITMAN 55 Gabe Spray's 33 points was the difference for Izard County (1-0, 1-0 2A-2) in its opener. Jude Everett had 13 points for the Cougars. Greyson Ealy turned in 21 points, and both Zane Pierce and Ethan Black put up 11 points apiece for Quitman (1-5, 0-1).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 79, MILLS 77, OT Ja'Kory Withers went off for 34 points to lead North Little Rock (6-0) to a slim win. Andre Barnes scored 14 points, and Braylon Frazier netted 12 points for the Charging Wildcats. Daniel Woods followed with nine points as well. Anthony Hester led Mills (3-3) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Zaylin Rowland contributed 15 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds, and Maziyah Curry delivered 11 points for the Comets. Jaeir Hardwell had nine points for Mills.

SHERIDAN 55, MONTICELLO 44 Noah Romine struck up 20 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and dished out 3 assists as Sheridan (3-1) took down the Billies. Cannon Crosswhite had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Yellowjackets.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 77, SILOAM SPRINGS 43 Courtland Muldrew had 21 points to bolster Har-Ber (4-0), which stayed unbeaten. Jaxon Conley added 13 points for the Wildcats.

WONDERVIEW 64, GUY-PERKINS 29 Zack Kissire scored 17 points, and Ethan Kelley had 10 points in a blasting for Wonderview (9-5, 2-0 1A-4) against the Thunderbirds.

TOURNAMENTS

SEARCY BANK CLASSIC (At Searcy)

SEARCY 78, NEWPORT 56 Jaylan Clifton scored 29 points to help Searcy (3-3) even its record. Trelyn Shepard had 11 points while Jayden Duffy, Jakoby Banks and Quaid King all notched eight points for the Lions. Tres Chaten ended with 18 points, and Demetric Denton tossed in 14 points for Newport (x). Aamonii Wren also had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists for the Greyhounds (0-1).

V-TOWN SHOWDOWN (At Vilonia)

BERGMAN 58, PARAGOULD 48

Zion Fultz had 21 points to lead Bergman over Paragould during Tuesday's opening round of the V-Town Showdown at Vilonia. The Panthers (15-2) outscored the Rams 15-10 in the second quarter and turned a three-point deficit into a 26-24 halftime lead. Bergman then extended its lead to a 42-35 margin after three quarters. Sawyer Schubert added 14 points and Kaden Ponder 12 for the Panthers.

GIRLS

BRYANT 57, SYLVAN HILLS 29 Brilynn Findley and Isabella Terry each scored 10 points to get Bryant (5-4) back on track. Austyn Oholendt had eight points for the Lady Hornets, who'd lost their previous two games before bouncing back.

MARSHALL 63, CEDAR RIDGE 42 Makaela Blair scored 17 points to get Marshall (6-4, 1-0 2A-2) off to a good start in conference action. Miley Harris had 16 points, and Audrey Blair pocketed 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Bobcats.

MAYFLOWER 45, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 28 Sophie Eble had 14 points, and Laney Marsh put in eight points and hauled down 13 rebounds for Episcopal Collegiate (2-2) in a loss to the Lady Eagles. Kiki Williamson had 15 points and eight rebounds for Mayflower (4-1).

QUITMAN 66, IZARD COUNTY 39 Sara Dixon's 16 points and Lexi Hobbs' 14 points led Quitman (5-1, 1-0 2A-2) past the Lady Cougars. Emma Fenley added nine points for the Lady Bulldogs. Quinn Johnson had 10 points for Izard County (0-2, 0-1).

WONDERVIEW 48, GUY-PERKINS 25 Riley Gottsponer erupted for 27 points in a league victory for Wonderview (9-2, 2-0 1A-4).

EARL WHITE CLASSIC

At Hackett

MANSFIELD 58, WALDRON 22 Kaylee Ward pounded her way to 20 points, 10 rebounds and 8 blocks as Mansfield (5-0) won its fifth game in a row. Alyson Edwards had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 6 steals for the Lady Tigers.

GOLDEN ARROW CLASSIC

At Lavaca

PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 57, PARIS 46 Annabelle Perry struck up 18 points for Paris (2-5), which dropped its fourth straight game. MaKaile Carter added seven points for the Lady Eagles. Ava Maner had 29 points, and Karolina Kiraga scored 14 points for Providence Academy (2-1).