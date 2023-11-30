COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Harlon Hill Trophy finalists named

The Little Rock Touchdown Club and Great American Conference announced Wednesday the nine finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NCAA Division II player of the year.

A tie in Super Region 3 resulted in three finalists being named for the region. The finalists from each of four regions are:

SUPER REGION 1 Hillsdale (Mich.) College running back Michael Herzog and Slippery Rock (Pa.) quarterback Brayden Long

SUPER REGION 2 Delta (Miss.) State quarterback Patrick Shegog and Valdosta (Ga.) State quarterback Sammy Edwards

SUPER REGION 3 Central Missouri quarterback Zach Zebrowski, Emporia (Kan.) State quarterback Braden Gleason and Southern Nazarene quarterback Gage Porter

SUPER REGION 4 Colorado School of Mines quarterback John Matocha, Central Washington safety Tanner Volk

Ouachita Baptist University running back Kendel Givens, Henderson State University quarterback Andrew Edwards and Harding University defensive lineman Nathaniel Wallace were among the 38 nominees for this year's trophy, but did not advance out of regional voting.

The finalists, which were selected were selected by sports information directors through a round of regional voting, will now be placed on a national ballot for a final vote. The winner will be announced Dec. 15 and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club's awards banquet on Jan. 12.

BASKETBALL

Edwards joins Arkansas women's team

Bea Edwards, who earned SEC Midfielder of the Year honors on the University of Arkansas women's soccer team, has joined the Razorbacks' women's basketball team.

Edwards, who started her collegiate soccer career at Notre Dame, is a two-time All-SEC honoree and was also named to the All-SEC Tournament team. She played soccer, tennis and basketball at Seattle Prep, where she led the basketball team to a 20-9 record in 2016-17 while averaging 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services