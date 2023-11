Tar Heels survive comeback attempt

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- RJ Davis scored 27 points while No. 17 North Carolina built a huge lead and then held off a second-half push by No. 10 Tennessee for a 100-92 win on Wednesday night in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Armando Bacot added 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels (6-1), who dominated the opening 20 minutes to lead by as many as 23 and score 61 points by halftime. That lead grew to 76-52 early in the second half before the Volunteers (4-3) flirted with pulling off a miraculous comeback behind a huge performance from Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht.

The 6-6 guard scored 22 of his career-best 37 points after halftime, though he crashed to the court after appearing to roll his left ankle while being fouled on a drive with 1:39 left. Knecht had to be helped to the bench putting little weight on his foot and didn't return.

Jonas Aidoo filled in at the line and made both free throws to get Tennessee within its closest reach at 92-86. But the Tar Heels, as they had all night, made their late free throws to stay in control of this one with Davis and freshman Elliot Cadeau combining to go 8 for 8 to push UNC to the century mark.

UNC won despite shooting 32.1% after halftime and going the final 6:56 without a field goal.

Josiah-Jordan James added 20 points for Tennessee, which shot 56% for the game while making 8 of 16 3s after halftime to get back in this one.

UNC shot 58% before halftime while making 7 of 16 three-pointers and tallying 13 assists on its 19 baskets. The Tar Heels also went 16 for 16 at the line, nearly matching Tennessee's season-high defensive scoring allowance (61.5) by the break.

Harrison Ingram added 20 points for North Carolina, which made 32 of 38 free throws compared to 13 of 16 for Tennessee.

In other SEC/ACC games Wednesday night Hunter Sallis scored 24 points, Andrew Carr had 22 and Wake Forest (4-3) pulled away in the final minutes to beat Florida (4-3) 82-71 in Winston-Salem, N.C. ... Andrew Rohde scored 13 points and Virginia (6-1) took command with a 17-2 run spanning the halves and beat No. 14 Texas A&M (6-2) 59-47. ... Quinten Post scored 24 points, Claudell Harris added 22 and Boston College (5-2) defeated Vanderbilt 80-62. ... Johni Broome scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Auburn (5-1) beat Virginia Tech 74-57 in Auburn, Ala., for the Tigers' fifth consecutive win.

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis directs the team as they play against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)



North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram (55) reacts after a dunk against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)



North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) dunks against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)



North Carolina forwards Armando Bacot, second from right, and Jae'Lyn Withers, second from left, battle Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) and forward Jonas Aidoo (0) for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)



North Carolina forward Jalen Washington, center, drives against Tennessee guards Dalton Knecht, left, and Jahmai Mashack (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)