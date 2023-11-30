Turner is departing Sheridan

Sheridan head football coach and athletic director Tyler Turner has stepped down after one season with the Yellowjackets.

Goodpasture Christian School in Madison, Tennessee, announced Turner as its new head coach Wednesday. Turner previously coached the GCS Cougars in 2020, leading them to a 9-3 record and a state semifinalist finish. GCS went 7-26 in the three years prior to his one season in charge and has gone 12-19 since Turner left.

He has a career 78-27 record as a head coach.

Sheridan hired Turner in April as head coach, then named him athletic director in late July. The Yellowjackets finished 3-7 and placed seventh in 6A East. A late El Dorado touchdown was all that kept Sheridan out of the playoffs this year in a 32-29 loss.

After leaving GCS, he spent a year as the head coach at Jackson Prep (Mississippi) before moving to Arkansas to spend the 2022 season as defensive coordinator at Sylvan Hills.

With Turner's departure, Sheridan's next head coach will be the school's fourth coach in six years.