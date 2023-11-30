Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Oklahoma

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE McCasland Field House,

Norman, Okla.

RECORDS UAPB 3-4, Oklahoma 6-0

SERIES Oklahoma leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com, ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.20.94.3

G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.15.64.3

G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Gr.18.12.6

F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.10.43.8

F Robert Lewis, 6-9, So.4.53.5

COACH Solomon Bozeman (21-49 in third season at UAPB and overall)

Oklahoma

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Javian McCollum, 6-2, Jr.13.31.8

G Otega Oweh, 6-5, So.15.04.8

G Milos Uzan, 6-4, So.7.23.3

F Jalon Moore, 6-7, Jr.9.04.0

C Sam Godwin, 6-10, Sr.7.76.7

COACH Porter Moser (41-33 in third season at Oklahoma, 330-275 in 20th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBOU

87.4Points for84.2

82.9Points against59.8

-3.3Rebound margin9.3

2.5Turnover margin2.0

47.0FG pct.50.4

38.93-pt pct.33.6

78.3FT pct.77.5

CHALK TALK Moser went 54-34 during his three seasons at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock from 2000-03. He's also coached at Illinois State and Loyola-Chicago before taking over at Oklahoma in 2021. ... The teams met on Nov. 11, 2022, with Oklahoma pulling out a 66-58 victory. UAPB was within 58-56 with less than a minute to go before the Sooners scored eight of the final 10 points. ... The Golden Lions shot a season-low 23.5% (8 of 34) from behind the three-point line during their 85-60 win over Arkansas Baptist on Monday.

-- Erick Taylor