UA’s Little on community service team

University of Arkansas kicker Cam Little was named as the Razorbacks' representative on the SEC Community Service Team, the conference announced Wednesday.

Little, a junior from Moore, Okla., has donated money for every field goal made to the Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas since his freshman season, including $50 per field goal this season. He has donated $1,460 to charity during his collegiate career and is a two-time SEC Community Service Team selection.

Little went 20 of 24 on field-goal tries this season, including 4 for 5 from 50 yards or longer. Little is 129 of 129 on extra-point kicks in his career and is 53 of 64 on field goals for an 82.8% conversion rate that is the career record at Arkansas.

He also participated in the organization's annual walk to raise awareness and funds. In 2022, a local company donated $25,000 live on "Good Morning America" to Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas on Little's behalf due to his dedication to the organization.

Hasz to return

Arkansas freshman tight end Luke Hasz announced Wednesday he is remaining with the Razorbacks for a second season.

One of the gems in the Arkansas signing class last year, the 6-3, 242-pounder from Bixby, Okla., got off hot with starts in his first five games.

Hasz had 16 receptions for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns before suffering a broken collarbone on the first series against Texas A&M on Sept. 30. Hasz wound up third on the team in receptions and yardage behind Andrew Armstrong (56-764) and Isaac TeSlaa (34-351) and tied for second in touchdowns with Tyrone Broden behind Armstrong's five.

"Year 2. Excited to be back. Blessed to call Fayetteville home," Hasz posted on X.

Three Hogs depart

Arkansas defensive end John Morgan III announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft on Wednesday, while two Razorback walk-ons said their time with the team is over.

Morgan, a fifth-year transfer from Pittsburgh, posted 15 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks for 12 yards in losses, a forced fumble and a pass breakup while competing in 11 games this season. Morgan had exhausted his college eligibility.

Walk-on offensive lineman Brock Burns, a 6-4, 272-pound redshirt freshman from Ozark, announced he was medically retiring from football.

"I'll cherish the memories I've made in football forever and will always love the University of Arkansas," Burns posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Receiver Chris Rhodes, a 6-0, 179-pound redshirt sophomore from Independence, Mo., who transferred from Butler Community College, announced he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal, which opens Monday.