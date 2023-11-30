Wild Walton night





FAYETTEVILLE -- Eric Musselman won't ever forget his 100th victory as the University of Arkansas men's basketball coach.

The Razorbacks got Musselman his 100th victory by beating No. 7 Duke 80-75 over No. 7 Duke at Walton Arena in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge before an announced Arkansas record crowd of 20,344.

Arkansas students stormed the court after the game ended.

Senior guard Khalif Battle led the Razorbacks (5-3) with 21 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds off the bench.

Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior forward Chandler Lawson had 7 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocked shots for the Razorbacks.

Kyle Filipowski, a 7-0 sophomore center and projected NBA Draft lottery pick, led Duke (5-2) with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Blue Devils senior guard Jeremy Roach scored points.

Arkansas bounced back in a big way after losing its previous home game to North Carolina-Greensboro 78-72 and going 1-2 at the Battle 4 Atlantis last week in the Bahamas, where the Razorbacks beat Stanford 77-74 in double overtime before losing to Memphis 84-79 and No. 17 North Carolina 87-72.

Duke (5-2) played at Walton Arena for the first time and was on the road for the first time this season. The Blue Devils' other loss was at home to No. 2 Arizona 78-73 on Nov. 10.

The Razorbacks played without junior guard Tramon Mark, the team's leading scorer at 18.4 points per game who didn't play as he continues to recover from a back injury he suffered against North Carolina last Friday in the Bahamas.

Senior guard El Ellis hit two free throws with 37 seconds left to give Arkansas a 77-71 lead.

Filipowski's basket made it 77-73.

Senior guard Davonte Davis and Battle then each hit 1 of 2 free throws in the final 15 seconds as the Razorbacks held on.

Arkansas outscored Duke 11-2 over a 2:02 span, including seven points by Battle, to take a 55-45 lead with 11:09 left.

The Razorbacks' run, capped by Battle's jump shot, also had baskets by El Ellis and Makhi Mitchell.

Filipowski's layup cut Duke's deficit to 55-47.

Arkansas then pushed its lead to 60-47 with 9:31 left.

Battle, fouled on a three-point attempt by Roach, hit three free throws.

Brazile blocked a shot by Mark Mitchell and freshman guard Layden Blocker scored on a fastbreak layup to put the Razorbacks ahead by 13 points.

Filipowski's basket made it 60-49, then Battle hit a three-pointer and Makhi Mitchell scored on a layup to give Arkansas a 65-51 lead with 8:15 left.

Duke pulled within 75-71 with 46.3 seconds left when Roach hit 1 of 2 free throws.

Senior guard Jeremiah Davenport hit a pair of three-pointers in the final 1:42 of the first half to give the Razorbacks a 33-32 halftime lead.

Davenport's first basket of the game put Arkansas ahead 30-29.

After Filipowski's three-pointer put Duke ahead 32-30, Davenport hit another three-pointer with 24 seconds left in the half to make it 33-32.

The half featured 16 lead changes and eight ties. Neither team led by more than three points in the first half.

Davis scored the game's first points on a layup to give Arkansas a 2-0 lead.

Duke went ahead 8-7 on a three-pointer by Jared McCain.

A three-point play by Brazile on a jump shot and free throw gave the Razorbacks a 10-8 lead with 16:06 left in the half.

Tyrese Proctor's jump shot put the Blue Devils ahead 12-10.

Arkansas made it 13-12 on Battle's three-pointer.

Two free throws by Roach gave Duke a 15-13 lead.

Arkansas moved ahead 16-15 on a driving basket by Blocker and Battle hitting 1 of 2 free throws.

Mark Mitchell scored back-to-back baskets for a 19-16 Duke lead.

Blocker scored on back-to-back drives -- with the second basket coming after a steal by Blocker -- to put the Razorbacks ahead 21-19 with 7:38 left in the half.

Lawson hit 1 of 2 free throws for a 22-19 Arkansas lead.

Roach's layup put Duke ahead 24-22. Brazile tied it 24-24 on a layup.

The Blue Devils went ahead 27-24 on TJ Power's three-pointer with 5:15 left in the half.

Brazile tied it 27-27 with a three-pointer.

Filipowski's rebound basket gave Duke a 29-27 lead.

Among those in attendance were Nolan Richardson, the coach who led Arkansas to the 1994 NCAA Tournament championship over Duke and Scottie Thurman, the Little Rock Parkview High School coach who hit the three-pointer in the final seconds that helped the Razorbacks beat the Blue Devils 76-72.

Arkansas took a 3-2 series over the Blue Devils.

The Razorbacks' next game is against Furman at 7 p.m. Monday at Walton Arena.





Arkansas guard Khalif Battle drives to the basket Wednesday during the Razorbacks’ 80-75 victory over the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Battle led the Razorbacks with 21 points. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





