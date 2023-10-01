5 people killed, 4 others hurt in crashes on state roadways

Five people were killed and four more were injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Thursday and Friday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from state law enforcement.

Earnest Martinez, Jr., 35, of Harker Heights, Texas, died around 8:11 a.m. Thursday when the 2024 International he was driving north on Interstate 49 near Doddridge left the road, hitting several trees and catching fire, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Kenneth Carter, 64, of Jonesboro died around 8:45 a.m. Thursday when the 1999 Freightliner he was driving east on Arkansas 140 in rural Mississippi County crossed into the opposite lane and hit a 1996 Freightliner, according to a report from state police.

The driver of the other truck, Justin Gray, 33, of Marked Tree, was hurt in the wreck and taken to an area hospital.

An unidentified male Fort Smith resident was killed around 7:33 p.m. Thursday when he walked into Towson Avenue near the intersection with J Street and was hit by a 2016 Kia, a report from Fort Smith police states.

The driver of the Kia, Darryl Hook of Fort Smith, was hurt in the collision and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Neng Vang, 41, of Decatur died around 9:23 p.m. Thursday after the 2006 GMC he was driving east on Arkansas 102 crashed and ejected him, according to a report from state police.

Jeff Snyder, 69, of Greers Ferry died around 9:30 a.m. Friday after the 2015 Mazda CX-5 he was driving south on U.S. 65 near Conway crossed into the opposite lane and struck a 2015 Toyota RAV4, causing the vehicle to spin, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

A 2013 Ford F-650 struck Snyder's spinning Mazda and both of them wrecked into a ditch. The driver of the Toyota, 70-year-old Jeff Goree of Columbia, Ala., and passenger Martha Goree, 67, also of Columbia, were hurt and taken to an area hospital.

Law enforcement investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.