Arkies in the Beltway I Week of Oct. 1, 2023

It was a busy week in Washington, with much of the attention at the U.S. Capitol focused on how to best avoid a shutdown of the federal government.

Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives taking separate paths in trying to prevent a lapse in funding.

House Republicans pushed for further spending cuts than their Senate counterparts, as well as language from their border security proposal. The chamber passed that bill back in May.

Elsewhere on Capitol Hill, one Arkansan appeared before the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.

Harrison Pittman serves as the director of the National Agricultural Law Center in Fayetteville.

Pittman among the panelists taking part in a hearing focused on the foreign ownership of private farmland.

While this only accounts for around 3 percent of all private farmland nationwide, Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., noted ownership has increased by 66% since 2010.

Arkansas Sen. John Boozman, R-Rogers is the committee’s top Republican.

Away from Washington, D.C., Republican presidential hopefuls faced off in their second debate.

One person missing from the debate stage: former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The Hutchinson campaign launched an online tool aimed at giving potential voters the chance to learn more about the candidate and his platform.

The Ask Asa AI interface allows people to ask questions to an artificial intelligence chatbot. The bot responds with answers based on Hutchinson’s past comments and actions.

