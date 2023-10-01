Bears overcome mistakes in win

With play nearly as sloppy as the weather conditions, the University of Central Arkansas defeated Southern Utah 29-27 on Saturday night at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah.

UCA overcame its early woes, like a roughing the kicker and pass interference penalties on its first defensive drive, to take a 10-0 lead thanks to a field goal by Jake Gaster and an 18-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Will McElvain to running back Kylin James.

With a two-score lead, the penalty problems were front and center once again for the Bears (3-2, 2-0 United Athletic Conference). On the kickoff following James' score, UCA was called for a horse-collar tackle, setting the Thunderbirds (1-4, 0-1) up at the Bears' 49.

Southern Utah scored in 2:32 on nine plays, with help from pass interference, offside and personal foul penalties against UCA that accounted for 32 of the 49 yards needed. Quarterback Justin Miller connected with Tim Patrick Jr. for an 8-yard score near the back end zone to make it 10-7 with 13:34 left in the second quarter.

With 11:13 left before the half, McElvain pushed the lead back to two scores with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Owens, making it 17-7.

Gaster made a 34-yard field goal with 7:27 remaining to give the Bears a 20-7 lead they would take into halftime.

In the third quarter, Miller hit Zach Mitchell for a 22-yard touchdown. Less than three minutes later, McElvain and James connected again for a 17-yard passing touchdown to make the score 26-14.

After a lightning delay that began just as the third quarter came to an end, Gaster hit his third field goal of the game from 21 yards to extend the lead. But Miller and Patrick connected for touchdowns twice with 6:52 and 2:27 remaining in the game to make it 29-27.

The Bears then forced an incompletion on the 2-point conversion attempt after the second score to hold the lead. With 1:13 remaining, the UCA defense forced another Miller incompletion on fourth down to clinch the win.

Offensively, UCA more than doubled Southern Utah's yardage, 471-232. But the Bears were hit with a variety of penalties in all three phases that totaled 14 flags for 147 penalty yards to routinely put the Bears behind the sticks while averaging 5.4 yards per play.

McElvain completed 29 of 48 passes for 349 yards and 3 touchdowns. James led the Bears in receiving with nine catches for 97 yards. Fellow running back ShunDerrick Powell had his third straight game with ,ore than 100 yards rushing with 117 on 18 carries.

While self-inflicted errors forced the UCA defense to stay on the field longer than intended, the Bears were stifling. UCA held Southern Utah to 3.5 yards per play, forced two turnovers and held it to 2 of 14 on third downs. The Thunderbirds did convert 3 of 4 fourth-down tries.

Miler completed 20 of 44 passes for 186 yards. The Thunderbirds were held to 46 rushing yards on 23 attempts.

Jake Golday led the Bears with seven tackles, one for loss. David Walker and Javeon Jones each recorded a sack, while TaMuarian Wilson had an interception.