Baptist Health - Little Rock

Sept. 20

Courtney and Eric Martin, Maumelle, daughter.

Sept. 21

Ailsa and Matthew Adcock, Jr., Benton, son.

Sept. 22

Autumn and Dillon Dove, Benton, daughter.

Brandi Colclough and Bryan Calhoun, North Little Rock, son.

Asia Deone Henry and Brandon Lawrence Sanford, Little Rock, son. Holland V. and Jonathan T. Wagner, Harrisburg, twin sons.

Sept. 23

Nidia Edith Domoinguez Auila and Baldomero Velasquez Miranda, Hot Springs, son.

Sept. 24

Kaitlin and Colby Williamson, El Dorado, daughter.

Sept. 25

Shelby and Matt Wood, Jessieville, son.

Sept. 27

Chelsea and Charles Lowe Jr., Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS Births

Sept. 19

Tiffany Keller and David Howard, Alexander, son.

Cassie and Conner Webb, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 21

Christy and Kevin Graves, Huttig, son.

Sept. 22

Dipannita and Arya Brata Basu, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 23

Victoria Gail and Jacob Jesse Tacket, Malvern, daughter.

Sept. 24

Grecia Servin Gomez and Diego Armando Siguenza Vanegas, Little Rock, daughter.



