Bolo Bash co-chairs bring fresh ideas to fundraiser





It's a sunny Monday afternoon in mid-September, and Danielle Collie and Elizabeth Machen are sitting on a bench in a shaded area in front of Baptist Medical Center. The two friends -- they met while attending the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville -- are co-chairwomen of Bolo Bash Reception & Luncheon, the annual fundraiser for Baptist Health Foundation.

This year's luncheon, with a menu by chef Chester Wright, is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 19 at City Center, 315 N. Shackleford Road. Proceeds will benefit Baptist Health Breast Center-Little Rock, which, according to the foundation's website, cares for about 40,000 women and their families annually.

"That program is really doing a lot of groundbreaking work on research and preventive care plans, so we're really excited to be raising funds for that area," says Collie, who is an insurance agent for the Little Rock-based Jenkins Agency.

"One of the primary goals for the funds raised will be to renovate and expand the Breast Center," adds Machen, who leads marketing and communications for Simmons Bank.

Collie says the foundation's aim is to raise $250,000 this year.

The featured speaker at the luncheon will be Nastia Liukin, who won five medals, including all-around gold, at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Liukin, a graduate of New York University, is a member of the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame, the United States Olympic Hall of Fame and the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame. She is the lead female gymnastics analyst for NBC and is the founder of the Nastia Liukin Cup, a gymnastics meet that is coming up on its 15th year.

"One of her gymnastics coaches was affected by breast cancer, so I think that is a source of inspiration for her," Collie says.

In June Liukin announced her fashion collaboration with clothing brand Gianni Bini and Bolo Bash presenting sponsor Dillard's.

"So we'll also get a preview of her clothing line for the fall" during the event, Machen says.

A VIP reception with Liukin will take place the night before the luncheon.

Bolo Bash dates to 1989 and gets its name from the country and western theme of that year. Past speakers include Archie Manning, Paula Deen, Betty White, Susan Lucci and others.

"The Bolo Luncheon has always been known for bringing unique names to Little Rock," Machen says.

The second annual Power of Purpose Award will be presented to Frank Hickingbotham and his sons, Herron and Todd, during the luncheon.

"They have been huge supporters of Baptist Health, and we want to thank them for the impact they've had on the hospital," Collie says.

Collie first got involved with Baptist Health about 10 years ago by serving on the Bolo Bash golf committee. She later joined the Baptist Health Associate Board, which is aimed at young professionals.

"I'm now serving on the Baptist Foundation board," she says in an email, "and through this experience, as well as my own health care experiences, it has only made me more committed to wanting to be a part of the healing ministry taking place at Baptist Health."

She recruited Machen, who joined the associate board a few years ago. This is their first year to co-chair the Bolo Bash Reception & Luncheon.

"It's a lot of work, but it's a lot of fun," Machen says. "There is a great staff here that helps support and put the program in place. They make it easy for us to step in and help out."

Collie says they hope to bring fun and fresh ideas to the longstanding fundraiser. "It's been so wonderful for so many years, how can we make it even better?"

They have focused on making the reception special, Machen says.

"A lot of work has gone into the reception the night before to enhance that as an event."

The silent auction has been revamped, with "highly curated" items that will be "really meaningful to people and draw extra attention to the auction," Collie says.

A custom bolo necklace created by Sissy's Log Cabin will be auctioned at the luncheon.

"We're really looking forward to that," Machen says. "It's a beautiful piece."

Tickets are $300 for the luncheon and $85 for the reception. To purchase tickets or for sponsorship information, visit baptisthealthfoundation.org/events/bolo-bash-luncheon/.





Elizabeth Machen (left) and Danielle Collie met as students at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. They are leading the efforts to organize this year’s Bolo Bash Reception & Luncheon. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





