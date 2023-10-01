Sections
Building Permits

by Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer, Eula Calahan | Today at 1:57 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Mark Aldred, 8902 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, $531,000.

East Harding, Inc., 620 W. Third St., Little Rock, $161,000.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 12400 Village Run Pkwy., Little Rock, $150,000.

VCC, LLC, 1015 Embassy Suites Drive, Little Rock, $90,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Turner and Sons, 15 Abington Court, Little Rock, $600,000.

Willmark Homes, LLC, 3 Beau Rivage Court, Little Rock, $600,000.

RPM Management, 1710 Beacon Hill Court, Little Rock, $517,455.

Ahmed Rashwan, 204 Commentry Lane, Little Rock, $440,000.

Chris Debin Remodel, 2 River Glen Circle, Little Rock, $400,000.

Carson & Associate, 3000 Springer Blvd., Little Rock, $334,875.

Cotton Commercial USA, 8101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $300,000.

James Built Homes, 718 Atkins Road, Little Rock, $285,000.

James Built Homes, 720 Atkins Road, Little Rock, $285,000.

Cope Gracy, 360 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $250,000.

Cope Gracy, 352 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $250,000.

Cotton Commercial USA, 8101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $200,000.

J. Lewis Construction, 914 N. Monroe St., Little Rock, $200,000.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 1017 Brookside Court, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 1015 Brookside Court, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 1011 Brookside Court, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 1009 Brookside Court, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 1007 Brookside Court, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jack Hartsell, 725 Walnut St., Little Rock, $150,000.

Mary Harris, 6502 Heather Lane, Little Rock, $140,000.

Cotton Commercial USA, 8101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $125,000.

Jordan Parker, 3721 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock, $125,000.

McCarley Construction, 9 Brandywine Lane, Little Rock, $125,000.

JMTW Construction, 2100 S. Summit St., Little Rock, $102,000.

Cotton Commercial USA, 8101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

Habitat for Humanity, 4304 11th St., Little Rock, $100,000.

Teeter Construction, 623 Sherman St., Little Rock, $80,000.

