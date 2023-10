The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

1509 S. Izard St., residential, Robert Perry, 3:57 a.m. Sept. 28, property valued at $1,401.

72204

1020 S. University Ave., residential, Holly Fitzpatrick, 12:01 p.m. Sept. 28, property value unknown.

72209

5300 Baseline Road, residential, Brenda Ba, 7:23 a.m. Sept. 28, property valued at $400.

North Little Rock

72114

700 Walnut St., residential, Arvece Bradley, 11:15 a.m. Sept. 22, property valued at $20,419.

2623 Main St., commercial, Exxon/Brandi Purtle, 12:50 p.m. Sept. 24, property valued at $1,781.

1524 Pike Ave., residential, Adam Kemp, 8 a.m. Sept. 28, property valued at $11.

2000 Pike Ave., residential, Tondrae Bolden, 8:17 p.m. Sept. 28, property valued at $80.

72117

2113 Hunter Road, residential, Carolyn Stewart, 3:30 a.m. Sept. 24, property valued at $1,001.

4219 E. Broadway St., commercial, Dollar General, 12:45 p.m. Sept. 25, property valued at $250.

72118

5704 MacArthur Drive, residential, Linda Lewis, 2 p.m. Sept. 27, property valued at $1,000.